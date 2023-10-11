Diablo 4 Season of Blood balance updates patch 1.2.0 official notes: Resistance upgrades, damage buckets and more

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is turning out to be a new game altogether, given the number of changes that the developers plan on introducing. While there's still time for the update to go live, Blizzard has already revealed all the changes that are coming to the upcoming season in patch 1.2.0. A lot of the gameplay systems have not been in a very good place, and this update was extremely necessary.

From an elemental resistance rework to updating the damage buckets, there's a lot that's being revamped in the Diablo 4 Season 2 patch 1.2.0. Here's a quick rundown of all the changes that the developers have mentioned in the official patch notes.

All elemental resistance updates, damage buckets, and additional changes in Diablo 4 Season 2 Patch 1.2.0

As per the official notes, the following changes will go live in the game. These changes will be applicable to both the Eternal Realm and the Seasonal Realm.

Furthermore, all existing characters will also be affected by these changes. This means players might have to rework their builds for maximum efficiency once the new season goes live.

Diablo 4 Season 2 elemental resistance updates

Starting with Season of Blood, Resistances will now stack additively. Additionally, resistance stats now cap at 70%. For example, if you have 30% resistance and an item gives you 20% resistance., you now have 50% total resistance.

Resistance boosting elixirs now also increases the player's maximum resistance value.

Added a new Resistances category within the Stats section in the Inventory.

World Tiers III & IV now apply a -25% and -50% penalty to Resistance to All Elements instead of a multiplier.

Single Resistance affixes can now roll on Pants.

Single Resistance affixes now contribute a maximum value of +35% Resistance for a fully upgraded Normal item, +48% for a Sacred, and +65% for an Ancestral to your total Resistance.

All Resistance affixes now give a maximum value of +9% Resistance for a fully upgraded Normal item, +12% for a Sacred, and +16% for an Ancestral.

Ring inherent affixes now give +% Resistance to All Elements and +% Single Resistance instead of two +% Single Resistances.

The maximum value is +6%/+6% for a fully upgraded Normal item, +8%/+8% for a Sacred, and +10%/+10% for an Ancestral.

Amulet inherent affixes have been adjusted to +14% Resistance to All Elements for a fully upgraded Normal item, +19% for a Sacred, and +24% for an Ancestral.

Intelligence now gives +0.025% All Resistance per 1 Intelligence instead of 0.05% All Resistance per 1 Intelligence in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Single Resistance values on Gems have been adjusted:

Crude: +8%

Chipped: +13%

Normal: +18%

Flawless: +24%

Royal: +30%

All Resistance values on Diamond Gems have been adjusted:

Crude: +1%

Chipped: +2%

Normal: +3%

Flawless: +4%

Royal: +5%

Single Resistance Paragon nodes have been adjusted to +10% on Rare nodes and +5% on Magic nodes.

All Resistance Paragon nodes have been adjusted to +3% on Rare nodes and +1.5% on Magic nodes.

Single Resistance Elixirs have been adjusted:

Tier I (Weak): +2% Maximum Resistance (Single), +10% Resistance (Single)

Tier II (Normal): +3% Maximum Resistance (Single), +15% Resistance (Single)

Tier III (Strong): +4% Maximum Resistance (Single), +20% Resistance (Single)

Tier IV (Potent): +5% Maximum Resistance (Single), +25% Resistance (Single)

Tier V (Heady): +6% Maximum Resistance (Single), +30% Resistance (Single)

Elixir of Magic Resist

Adjusted to +25% All Resistance.

The Level required to Craft this Elixir has been reduced from 90 to 35.

The Level required to use this Elixir has been reduced from 36 to 35.

Storm of the Wilds Incense

Previous: Increases Lightning, Cold, and Poison Resistances by 12% for every nearby player.

New: Increases Lightning, Cold, and Poison Resistances by +15% and their Maximum Resistances by +2% for every nearby player.

Desert Escape Incense

Previous: Increases Fire and Shadow Resistances by 7.5% and Armor by 75.

New: Increases Fire, Cold, and Shadow Resistances by +15% and their Maximum Resistances by +2% for every nearby player.

Soothing Spices Incense

Previous: Increases all Resistances by 10% and armor by 150.

New: Increases Resistance to All Elements by +10%, Maximum Resistance for All Elements by +1%, and Armor by 150 for every nearby player.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Armor updates

Disobedience Legendary Aspect

Armor % value has been increased from a maximum of +30% Armor to +66% Armor.

Snowveiled Legendary Aspect

Armor % value has been increased from a maximum of +10% Armor to +30% Armor.

Armor Contribution Percent

Non-physical Damage Reduction from Armor and Resistances are no longer split.

Resistances now contribute their full value to Non-physical Damage Reduction.

Armor no longer contributes to Non-physical Damage Reduction and now only reduces damage against Physical damage.

Armor

+% Total Armor affix has been increased by 160%.

+% Total Armor while in Werewolf form and +% Total Armor while in Werebear form have been increased by 130%.

Diablo 4 Season 2 damage bucket updates

Overpower

Overpower attacks now always deal up to x50% increased damage, based on your current life percentage.

Overpower attacks gain +2% damage per 1% of your Base Life you have in Fortify.

Overpower attacks gain +2% damage per 1% of your Base Life that you have in bonus life above your Base Life.

All Overpower Damage Affixes have increased by 50%.

Overpower Damage Paragon Glyphs have increased by 33%.

Overpower Damage Paragon Nodes have increased by 50%.

Critical Strike

Critical Strikes now always deal x50% increased damage.

Critical Strike Damage Affix, and Critical Strike Damage with Bone, Earth, Imbued, and Werewolf Skills Affixes has increased by 20%.

Critical Strike Damage Affix (Inherent on Swords) has increased by 100%.

Critical Strike Damage Paragon Glyphs has increased by 100%.

Vulnerable

Dealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy now always deals x20% increased damage.

Vulnerable Damage Affix has increased by 40%.

Vulnerable Damage Affix (Inherent on Crossbows) has increased by 87%.

Vulnerable Damage Paragon Glyphs has increased by 100%.

This concludes the list of changes that are making it to Diablo 4 Season 2 on October 17. Ever since its launch, Diablo 4 has struggled to make a name for itself. However, based on the changes that have been revealed so far, there's a high chance that the game will redeem itself once the Patch 1.2.0 goes live.