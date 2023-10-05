Mounts to receive a buff in Diablo 4 Season 2

Mounts will get a serious buff in Diablo 4 Season 2. Introduced during the pre-season, players got to access these entities fairly late in the campaign. Moreover, even after they were available, they didn't complement this title's pacing. While the developers have talked about making some changes to mounts in general, these changes won't be implemented until Season 2.

With Diablo 4 Season 2, these horses are likely to become more efficient, and their movement will be more in sync with the overall pace of this game. With that said, here's a quick rundown of all the changes coming to mounts in the new season.

All Diablo 4 Season 2 mount changes revealed so far

One of the major issues with mounts so far was that they would get stuck or slow down randomly. In Diablo 4's Season of Blood update, these problems won't present themselves. This will be very helpful when players have to make sharp turns on the map while evading monsters.

Furthermore, when faced with a small gap, mounts will automatically jump across it. In the current state of this game, these mounts hop over gaps sometimes. The fact that they'll be able to jump across all gaps once Diablo 4's Season 2 update goes live is considered one of the biggest buffs coming to mounts as a whole.

Secondly, the base running speed of these entities will be increased. Their top speed when spurred won't be improved, however. Their base running speed will see a 14% buff. Also, spur speed boost duration will be buffed by 50%. When spurred, mounts will be able to break through barricades in Diablo 4 Season 2 as well.

That aside, one of the major drawbacks of these mounts was the elaborate cooldowns that were placed on them. All that is set to change once the new season goes live. Based on what was revealed in an official livestream, here's a quick list of all the adjusted mount cooldowns coming to the game:

Manual Dismount cooldown reduced to five seconds from 10 seconds.

Forced Dismount (when a player is forced to dismount because their horse has taken too much damage from the enemy) cooldown reduced to 30 seconds from 15 seconds.

Dismount combat skill cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to three seconds.

Overall, these changes look very interesting and should ideally put mounts in a better place than they currently are in this game. This can make Season 2 one that everybody has wanted so far.