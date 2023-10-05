All major Diablo 4 Season 2 changes revealed so far

Blizzard Entertainment has just announced a host of Diablo 4 Season 2 changes. These modifications are aimed at making the game better, and it certainly looks like they have the potential to do so. Additionally, there will be a Campfire Chat on October 10, 2023, where the developer will discuss some more tweaks set to go live in the game.

The Diablo 4 Season 2 tweaks announced so far are primarily quality-of-life changes and gameplay adjustments. Here's a quick list of all the changes announced so far.

Diablo 4 Season 2 changes to affect gameplay and endgame activities, among other things

The following Diablo 4 Season 2 changes do not include any class-based adjustments or damage bucket modifications. They will go live on October 17, 2023, when Season of Blood goes live.

Endgame

Five new endgame bosses have been added. Each boss will have unique loot pools.

While some of these bosses will be revealed through the quest line for the Season of Blood, others have already been introduced in the campaign. Players will have to collect materials and then summon these bosses in their respective dungeons to defeat them.

Legion and World Event frequencies have been increased to 15 minutes and 3.5 hours, respectively.

Helltide chests, Grim Favors, and Whispers will reward more gold and XP.

Overall time to reach level 100 will be reduced by 40%.

Monsters in World Tier 3 and 4 will be at par with player level.

Nightmare Dungeons

Sigils take you inside the dungeon rather than teleporting you to the entrance.

Objectives have been removed from some dungeons. Defeating the boss will allow players to complete it.

Most Nightmare Dungeon afflictions will receive some minor modifications so as to make them more playable.

Minimap will be zoomed out, and the overall map alignment in Nightmare Dungeons is being adjusted as a part of the Diablo 4 Season 2 changes to prevent players from losing their way.

Overall XP drops from Nightmare Dungeons have been buffed.

NPCs won't get one shot during dungeon events in World Tier 3 and 4 anymore.

Items

Activities will drop gem fragments instead of gems. These fragments can be found in the materials section and won't take up inventory space. Players can use these fragments to craft said gems.

Scroll of Escape will teleport Hardcore players to a safe spot if they get disconnected.

Overall enchanting cost reduced.

Gold drops buffed.

Killing mobs in Tier 3 and 4 will drop Sacred and Ancestral items only, alongside crafting materials.

Mounts

Base running speed increased by 14%.

Spur speed boost duration increased by 50%.

Cooldowns lowered.

Mounts can automatically jump across traversals.

While spurring, mounts can break through barricades.

Town adjustments

Occultist to be found near the Tree of Whispers.

Purveyor of Curiosities to be placed closer to the Waypoints at major capital cities.

Each smaller town to have a stash.

Misc. changes

Streamer mode to be added.

As a part of these Diablo 4 Season 2 changes, players will be able to hide all combat-related text.

Renown and map progress will still carry across all non-hardcore seasonal characters.

New search function in the stash.

Extracted Aspects that have the same function will be grouped together.

2 additional character slots will be made available.

These are just highlights of all the Diablo 4 Season 2 changes that were recently announced. As mentioned before, there is a Campfire Chat scheduled for October 10, where the developer will talk about all the class changes and what players will be able to experience in the Season of Blood.

With less than two weeks remaining for Season of Blood to go live, it will be interesting to see how players react to the new tweaks.

Considering that most of the Diablo 4 Season 2 changes were requested by fans throughout Season of the Malignant, they could have a positive reaction.