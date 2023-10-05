Diablo 4 Season 2 Blood Harvest activity rewards and other details

Diablo 4 Season 2 is set to go live on October 17. As mentioned by Blizzard on X (Twitter), a lot of changes are coming to the game with this new season. These alterations will arrive in the form of class balances, damage bucket upgrades, gameplay balances, and much more. Moreover, in the fresh season, players will be able to participate in a new activity called Blood Harvest. This will be the primary source of some important crafting materials.

Having said that, what is the Diablo 4 Season 2 Blood Harvest and how does it work?

What is the Diablo 4 Season 2 Blood Harvest?

The basic storyline of the Season of Blood revolves around Lord Zir. This is a vampire planning on taking over the Sanctuary. In Diablo 4 Season 2, Blood Harvest is being used to demarcate Lord Zir's presence in certain regions of the Sanctuary.

This activity's gameplay will work quite similarly to the Helltides that players will come across in World Tier III and IV. However, there are a few stark differences between these two.

Areas where the Diablo 4 Season 2 Blood Harvest is currently active will see an influx of Lord Zir's minions. They can be found capturing people and extracting blood from them. You can earn Blood Lures by defeating these enemies. These items can be used to summon and defeat Blood Seekers, one of the newest enemy types in the game.

You will also earn Vampiric keys. You can use these keys to free up people that these hordes have captured. Freeing prisoners will grant you access to rewards that include but are not limited to gold and XP.

How do Helltides differ from the Blood Harvest?

There are three basic differences between these special zones. While the Helltides are only accessible in World Tier 3, the Blood Harvest zones can be accessed as early as World Tier 1.

Not only that, there's a short cooldown period between two consecutive Helltide timers. That does not hold true for Blood Harvest. Whenever the latter activity ends in a particular area, it immediately begins in a new one.

Finally, materials that you earn from a Helltide, like Aberrant Cinders, do not carry over. You will have to spend them during that Helltide run itself. However, materials that you earn during a Blood Harvest carry over.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Hunters' Acclaim

Associated with the Blood Harvest is something known as the Hunters' Acclaim. Consider this to be some sort of a bounty board. Every time you defeat a specific set of enemies in these Blood Harvest areas, you gain points that count towards your Hunters' Acclaim.

For each level you gain on this board, you're rewarded with gear, consumables, and in some cases Vampiric Powers as well.

Based on everything that's been revealed in the stream today, there's a lot of interesting content that's set to come to the game in Diablo 4 Season 2. It will be worth seeing how players react to it.