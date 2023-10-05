All new enemies revealed in Diablo 4 Season of Blood so far

The much-awaited upcoming second season of Diablo 4 is set to be the game's largest content update yet. Kicking off on October 17, it is dubbed 'Season of Blood.' As the name depicts, the central motif for this season is vampirism. Alongside its swath of quality-of-life changes and balance adjustments, Season of Blood will also add theme-appropriate bloodsucker monsters to slay.

Just in time for an introduction close to Halloween, the big bad in Diablo 4 Season of Blood is Lord Zir, a recently unchained ancient vampire. To put a stop to his evil machinations of taking over the Sanctuary, the player will face the numerous vampiric cults he has roused before they have a chance to confront him as a boss.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood new monsters

The player will be facing hordes of vampiric monsters in their journey to thwart Lord Zir and his minions. This includes new zombies, bats, vampiric leeches, and subclasses of blood skeletons. These grunt enemies, however, seem to be reskins of regular Diablo 4 enemies.

The all-new elite monster types shipping with Season of Blood are 'Bloodseekers.' Erstwhile heroes who had attempted to hunt Lord Zir down, they are cursed with vampirism and converted to his lieutenants instead.

The Bloodseekers will be foils to the player classes themselves: vampiric barbarians, sorceresses, and so on, getting a repertoire of class-related abilities and spells to play with.

Killing them has a good chance of dropping Potent Blood, the main currency related to content and power-ups in Season of Blood. Unlike Malignant Hearts, Potent Blood persists in your inventory forever, leaving you the freedom to spend it whenever.

All new bosses in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Lord Zir, Beast in The Ice, and Grigoire bosses are new bosses added in Season of Blood (Image via Blizzard)

Alongside its overall balance revision, the new Diablo 4 season has also revamped the boss progression. Previously, the uber raid-boss Echoes of Lilith was notoriously devoid of meaningful unique drops.

The new end-game boss and minibosses added into the loop will not only revitalize the game's progress routes but also offer opportunities for level-appropriate uber-unique gear.

The new end-game lvl 100 boss introduced with this new season is Duriel, King of Maggots. However, before you rush to confront him, numerous boss encounters available throughout World Tier 3 and 4 may also interest you.

These are Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint, available after beating Helltides in World Tier 3, The Beast in The Ice, available after beating Nightmare Dungeon Tier 30, and finally, Lord Zir himself.

Note that the boss from Diablo 4 Season 1, Echoes of Vershan, has not been scrapped. He can still be confronted in the game, except Season of Blood repurposes him into a lower-tier boss summonable after World Tier 3 Whispers.