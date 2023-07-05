How to survive World Tier 4 in Diablo 4

World Tier 4 is currently the highest difficulty setting available to players in Diablo 4. Players will have to meet a few requirements to access it. However, once they've accessed it, the best loot drops in the game are within reach. This World Tier isn't for the faint of heart, and players always have to be on their toes to survive the torment they face here.

At this time, it's unclear if Blizzard Entertainment will introduce a fresh World Tier when Diablo 4 Season 1 goes live. Until that happens, here are some tips on how to survive World Tier 4 in the game.

How to unlock World Tier 4 in Diablo 4

To unlock World Tier 4 in Diablo 4, you will first have to complete the Fallen Temple dungeon in World Tier 3. Once this is done, you can head over to the World Tier statue at Kyovashad and make a move to the next level from there.

To stand a chance at surviving in the World Tier 3 Fallen Temple dungeon, you will have to be at least level 65 and above. Although it's recommended that you be at level 70 and above to get through the dungeon, with the right build, you might just be able to scrape through. If you don't want to risk it, make your way up to levels 72-73 before attempting the Fallen Temple dungeon.

After you've completed it, you can successfully make your way to World Tier 4 Torment. In general, you might not have a hard time facing and even defeating the regular enemies that you come across in the open world. However, you will start having a problem with the Elites.

If you want to survive in World Tier 4, you need to make sure that your build is working properly. When it comes to build crafting in the game, you need to pay attention to the synergies between two skills and the Paragon Glyphs for your Paragon Boards.

The Paragon Board is a complete game-changer for your entire build. You should have a clear idea of what you want out of your build and select the perks accordingly.

When you're on World Tier 4 in Diablo 4, you will start receiving Ancestral Gear drops. This is the highest level of gear in the game, with the best possible stats, so don't forget to equip better gear the moment you get your hands on it. This is also when you should consider upgrading your items.

Finally, make sure to max out the potion levels at the Alchemist. Additionally, you should always have as many potions as possible, especially when you're heading into dungeons or preparing to face World Bosses. Apart from that, if you're planning on completing a dungeon, make sure you have enough Elixirs with you.

Certain Elixirs give you a damage boost against a specific set of enemies. Take note of the enemy type of the dungeon you're planning to visit and consume the Elixir needed. Its effects are active for around 20 minutes, which is enough time for you to clear the dungeon. Moreover, you also get a minor XP boost, which comes in handy if you're trying to make it to level 100 in Diablo 4 quickly.

