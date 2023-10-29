Diablo 4 Season 2 patch 1.2.1 release date, main highlights, and more

The Diablo 4 Season 2 1.2.1 update will usher in a few more changes that the developers had promised to introduce following the game's disastrous first season. The latest season dubbed the Season of Blood, saw a massive improvement in the game and addressed almost every concern that players had raised, starting from the lack of endgame content to the overall class balances.

While these were major changes that went live in the first update for Season of Blood, there are two new ones that are scheduled to go live in the Diablo 4 Season 2 patch 1.2.1.

When does the Diablo 4 Season 2 update 1.2.1 go live?

Based on information revealed by Blizzard Entertainment, the Diablo 4 patch 1.2.1 is scheduled to go live on October 31. While the developers haven't mentioned a time for the deployment of their update, if one were to go by the pattern that they follow, the update should go live sometime around 10 am PDT/10:30 pm IST/ 5 pm GMT.

There could also be a short downtime before the new update goes live, as Blizzard may conduct background maintenance. During this period, players might experience disconnection issues.

Diablo 4 Season 2 update 1.2.1 major highlights

There are two major highlights in this new update. The first is the Paragon Board reset. All this while, players could reset their entire skill tree with the press of a single button, but when it came to the Paragon Board, players would have to do so manually. With this new update, players can now reset all their Paragon Boards with the press of a single button.

This creates a lot of convenience when it comes to buildcrafting, especially since Diablo 4 lacks a loadout at this point in time. However, this isn't the only change that players will witness in the new 1.2.1 update.

The developers will also be adding a new training dummy to the Kyovashad region. This dummy is unkillable, and can be modified to represent a regular enemy, a group of enemies, an Elite, or even a Boss. Players can then use it to test their builds and see how much damage they're dealing in each stroke.

These two are the major highlights of this new update. Additionally, there are many bug fixes coming to the game. This won't be the only update this season, as a few more updates are lined up and will be released at a later date.

It will be interesting to see what additional changes Blizzard Entertainment plans on introducing in Diablo 4 Season of Blood with those updates.