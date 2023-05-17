"A warning we all ignored": Slowthai and Katherine Ryan NME Awards video resurfaces amid latest allegations

An old video of a questionable interaction between Tyron Frampton aka Slowthai and Canadian comedian Katherin Ryan from the NME Awards resurfaced online amidst recent r*pe allegations against the British rapper.

At the 2020 NME Awards held on February 13, Tyron was honored with the title of Hero of the Year, however, his behavior at the show, especially towards presenter Katherine Ryan, did not sit well with netizens. He made openly lewd comments at her, calling her "baby girl" and telling her to see him later if she wants him to play with her.

The rapper also invited the comedian to smell his cologne and though Katherine handled the situation with a sarcastic retort, the audience was upset with the rapper and called him a misogynist.

In the wake of the r*pe allegations against the rapper, the video from the NME Awards resurfaced on Twitter. Several netizens took to the platform to express their views on the same and one user @tasteoflav mentioned that the rapper's interaction with Katherine Ryan at the 2020 NME Awards feels like a "warning sign" that everyone ignored.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

"There is no excuse" - Slowthai apologized to Katherine Ryan for his behavior

At the 2020 NME Awards, host Katherine Ryan responded to Tyron's crude comments with mocking humor.

When the audience started calling the rapper a misogynist, he dropped the mic on the floor while he was holding an already-lit cigarette in his other hand. Someone from the audience then threw the mic back at him while others began throwing their drinks at the rapper.

Tyron then walked to the edge of the stage and threw his drink at the audience. When a man from the crowd provoked him to get down and fight, he jumped off the stage and charged at the man. The unidentified man was then escorted out by security while Tyron was held back by others.

Katherine Ryan later took to Twitter on May 13 to address the incident and said that Slowthai did not make her feel uncomfortable. She wrote that she knew Tyron had "lost from the moment he opened his mouth" like any other heckler who would come up against a comedian.

Katherine continued:

“I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.”

This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC - not a woman - a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.

The comedian was praised by netizens for handling the situation skillfully and with so much power. Tyron, on the other hand, penned down an apology tweet addressing Katherine. He tagged the NME Awards and requested them to pass his award to Katherine as she was the hero of the year.

Tyron continued that what started as a joke between them "escalated to a point of shameful actions" on his part. In his apology, he added that there was no excuse for his actions and that he was sorry. He concluded by saying he was not a hero.

In a follow-up tweet, Slowthai directly addressed the comedian and told her that she was a master of her craft and said that next time he would leave the comedy to her.

Slowthai has been charged with two counts of r*pe

Tyron Frampton was accused of nonconsensual oral and va*inal penetration of a woman in Oxford in September 2021. He was charged with two counts of r*pe. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old rapper appeared before the Oxfordshire magistrates court via video link to confirm his real name, date of birth, and residential address in Northampton.

Adam Yar Khan, the prosecution lawyer presented the r*pe charge against Slowthai as an indictable-only offense before the magistrates, meaning that the case has to be dealt with at the Crown Court. Tyron was released on bail and is scheduled to appear before Oxford Crown Court on June 16, as per The Guardian.

The rapper denied the allegations on social media. On May 16 he took to Instagram and shared a statement mentioning that he was innocent and was confident that his name would be cleared. Slowthai asked his supporters not to comment on this situation and respect the legal procedure as well as the privacy of his family during the trial.

The charges and the court appearance were confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

