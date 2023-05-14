"Andy is a misogynist": Fans slam Andy Cohen for wanting to bring back Caroline Manzo on RHONJ season 13

Bravo host Andy Cohen recently spilled a lot of tea on the housewives with his newly released book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. One of the bombshell revelations was that he tried to invite RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo back to season 13 of the series just a few days ahead of filming the season in May 2022. The host felt it would be an "incredible" moment given that it might be Teresa's last season.

However, fans slammed Andy Cohen for trying to bring back Caroline, who left after a huge feud with Teresa when the latter was already having a hard season, dealing with her strained dynamics with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Twitter user @JandaC5 even wrote that the Bravo host is "a misogynist."

Season 13 of the Bravo series saw the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler joined as "friends" of the housewives.

Andy Cohen talks about asking Caroline Manzo to return to RHONJ

RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo left the reality series following season 5 after a long-standing feud with fellow castmate Teresa Giudice. In his newly released book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, host Andy Cohen talked about how he wanted Caroline Manzo back on the series. He wrote in his book:

"Did a bunch of work calls on the Long Island Expressway, including a long one with Caroline Manzo about coming back...She is ACTIVATED about Teresa Giudice and feels a 'moral obligation to tell this woman that she can’t get away with her stuff.'"

Andy revealed that he wanted to try bringing the RHONJ alum back despite knowing that wouldn't be back. The Bravo host felt that he wouldn't be able to make a deal with her but still wanted to give it a go.

However, Andy stressed in his book that Caroline's return might bring back the heat between her and Teresa which was left out after season 5. He wrote:

"I think it would be an incredible moment in what could be Teresa's last season, not to mention a major confrontation eight years in coming. I told Shari that I'd call Teresa and I thought she would be okay about it, and then by the end of the night I thought I was an idiot for thinking she would be okay with it."

Andy further explained that he also was on a "private chat" with Teresa where they talked about the RHONJ housewife's future on the show following a hectic season 13. She was seen navigating her fractured relationship with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Speaking about Teresa's response, he said:

"She seems over it now, and has for a while. She looked a little misty-eyed having the conversation. I said she might decide to leave and come back in a few years. Hard to get off a train, whether or not you really wanna be on.”

Fans slam Andy Cohen for wanting Caroline Manzo back on RHONJ

teresa’s baby hair @Teresasbabyhair So Andy thinks that Teresa is done with the show for her mental health and his first though is bring in Caroline Manzo to hopefully take her down. Such odd behavior from your boss to wish on your downfall when you confide in them that your worried about your mental health #rhonj So Andy thinks that Teresa is done with the show for her mental health and his first though is bring in Caroline Manzo to hopefully take her down. Such odd behavior from your boss to wish on your downfall when you confide in them that your worried about your mental health #rhonj https://t.co/sIBcZAw8Ud

RHONJ fans took to the comments section of the above-embedded fan post to slam Andy Cohen. They felt that he never liked Teresa and bringing Caroline just to feud with her when the former was already going through a lot with her family was a bad move.

JR- bravo addict @joyrosenberg @Teresasbabyhair Andy is so horrible to Teresa, and he says they are friends. He always trying to embarrass her, he asks only her the hard questions and he’s just rude to her. @Teresasbabyhair Andy is so horrible to Teresa, and he says they are friends. He always trying to embarrass her, he asks only her the hard questions and he’s just rude to her.

lilliebug @lilliebug19701 @Teresasbabyhair Definitely do not bring Caroline back to the show. She’s a snooze fest. That is not the answer. @Teresasbabyhair Definitely do not bring Caroline back to the show. She’s a snooze fest. That is not the answer.

plainviewsue @plainviewsue @Teresasbabyhair Makes absolutely no sense. I want Teresa to get her own show on another network @Teresasbabyhair Makes absolutely no sense. I want Teresa to get her own show on another network

Jen Shawshank @JenShawshank @Teresasbabyhair Oh wow this is even worse than what was reported… he literally admits they wanted Teresa attacked for her “last season” @Teresasbabyhair Oh wow this is even worse than what was reported… he literally admits they wanted Teresa attacked for her “last season”

Sue Ellen Ewing @wearebetter2020 @Teresasbabyhair Why is Caroline activated about Teresa? Caroline has been off the show for years! Leave Teresa alone. I can’t believe Andy wants to take Teresa down. What’s his problem?!? @Teresasbabyhair Why is Caroline activated about Teresa? Caroline has been off the show for years! Leave Teresa alone. I can’t believe Andy wants to take Teresa down. What’s his problem?!?

Fans also felt that the host disliked Teresa and wanted the housewife to move to some other show.

Realitiaholic @KaysarMrs @Teresasbabyhair Wow, I always got the feeling Andy did not like Tre. Now I know @Teresasbabyhair Wow, I always got the feeling Andy did not like Tre. Now I know

shopgirl82 @shopgirl821 @Teresasbabyhair They have been trying to bring Tre down for a decade and she is still standing ... Andy is a constant disappointment tbh @Teresasbabyhair They have been trying to bring Tre down for a decade and she is still standing ... Andy is a constant disappointment tbh

Christina @_ReneeChristina @Teresasbabyhair Teresa needs to take herself and her family to another channel! To some producers who will utilize her fam correctly! @Teresasbabyhair Teresa needs to take herself and her family to another channel! To some producers who will utilize her fam correctly!

donnamarie kerner @donnamariekern1 @Teresasbabyhair not only that but how can andy be so naive to believe that there would be a show without teresa. it would flop. @Teresasbabyhair not only that but how can andy be so naive to believe that there would be a show without teresa. it would flop.

YinYang @letubana @Teresasbabyhair Andy hates women. He hates females and enjoys seeing them tearing each other down. I’m not really surprised. I wish #teresagiudice can give them an ultimatum. Increase her paycheck or leave. @Teresasbabyhair Andy hates women. He hates females and enjoys seeing them tearing each other down. I’m not really surprised. I wish #teresagiudice can give them an ultimatum. Increase her paycheck or leave.

Jess @just__me__jess @Teresasbabyhair Andy likes to stir the pot. He’s a troublemaker. @Teresasbabyhair Andy likes to stir the pot. He’s a troublemaker.

Season 13 of RHONJ is nearing its end. With the season finale happening in the coming week, the cast will try to resolve their issues but only end up with conflicts and broken relationships. Viewers will have to wait and find out how the installment ends.

Don't forget to tune in to the season finale on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

