I Saw the TV Glow is an upcoming horror film from the critically acclaimed production house, A24. The first trailer for the film was released today and it provides a glimpse into what can be expected from the supernatural horror film.

Brigette Lundy-Paine (known for Atypical) and Justice Smith (known for Pokémon Detective Pikachu) feature in the trailer as they obsess over an old television series. Snippets from the trailer are very reminiscent of childhood horror shows like Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

I Saw the TV Glow is directed by Jane Schoenbrun, who is now creating a niche for herself in the genre of horror. It premiered in the Midnight section at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024 and was applauded for being a unique film in the genre of horror.

A24's I Saw the TV Glow: Exploring the trailer

I Saw the TV Glow is touted as one of the best films to have premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Viewers who were awaiting a first look at the film have now finally received a first trailer.

The film features Brigette Lundy-Paine in the role of Maddy, along with Justice Smith as Owen. The trailer has a dreamy tone throughout, along with some vibrant neon visuals too.

In it, Owen tries to persuade Maddy that The Pink Opaque is just an old TV series they both used to watch together when they were younger, but she is fixated on it. The film draws a parallel between the seemingly fictional show and events occurring in Maddy and Owen's lives.

The friendship between Owen and Maddy is similar to that between the two characters in The Pink Opaque, in that Maddy encourages Owen to come out of his shell and accept who he really is. The drama of The Pink Opaque and the reality of Owen's suburban life eventually start to flow together. It becomes clear that his true ambition is to become Isabel, the character from the TV show he adores.

There are plenty of supernatural elements throughout the trailer, along with a superb recreation of the 1990s. The horror film is coupled with a coming-of-age story, suggesting that the film will go beyond just providing scary moments.

I Saw the TV Glow - Cast

The upcoming horror film features a stellar cast with Brigette Lundy-Paine and Justice Smith taking the lead. They are joined by Helena Howard as Isabel, Fred Durst as Frank, Danielle Deadwyler as Brenda, Lindsey Jordan as Tara, Amber Benson as Johnny Link's Mom, and Conner O'Malley as Dave.

The film also features recent Grammy award winner Phoebe Bridgers as herself. Two other musicians, Haley Dahl and Kristina Esfandiari also feature in the cast as themselves.

The official synopsis, as per A24, is as follows:

"Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack."

I Saw the TV Glow is set to premiere across theaters in the US on May 3, 2024.