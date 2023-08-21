Aaron Judge x Air Jordan 1 Low "Double Gum" PE shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand boasts a roster of elite athletes from various sports, including basketball, football, tennis, baseball, and so on, and Aaron Judge, a MLB sensation, is the latest entry into this. Soon after joining Nike’s Jordan team, the player unveiled a player-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low shoe, which is dressed in a bubble gum-inspired makeup and aptly named “Double Gum."

The shoe is entirely covered in distinct hues of lively pink, which is contrasted with bright blue tones. As these Air Jordan 1 Low shoes are just player-exclusive designs, they will not be offered to the general public.

Aaron Judge x Air Jordan 1 Low "Double Gum" PE sneakers are dressed in vibrant pink tones

Here's a detailed look at the front and the rear of the Aaron Judge's AJ1 Low PE Double Gum sneakers (Image via Instagram/@ryanmsmith72)

Jordan Brand has now formally recruited Aaron Judge, the reigning champ of the New York Yankees, to their highly respected lineup of sportsmen. His first set of customized cleats, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Double Gum" PE, is the brainchild of Jordan Brand PE designer Ryan Smith.

The design is inspired by Judge's initial meeting with the Jordan squad, during which he disclosed his infamous in-game practice of chewing bubblegum. This meeting serves as inspiration for the colors. Judge begins each game with two pieces of gum, changing them only if he confronts a strikeout. This habit continues throughout the game, with the goal of finishing with the same "tough" and bland gum he began with.

The color layout of these baseball cleats is consistent and was drawn from the Double Gum packaging. With silver cleats, the sole is made of pink plastic. Furthermore, the uppers are made of sturdy pink materials in two hues. The tongue flap is blue and has the Double Gum emblem on it, while the blue Nike Swoosh logo on the laterals is outlined with white.

Given the Yankees' meticulous devotion to uniform requirements, it's unlikely that these vivid patterns would be seen on the field during professional games. Nonetheless, there is proof of Judge wearing this specific set, as well as matching batting gloves, throughout his pre-game batting training.

In essence, Aaron's partnership with Jordan Brand exemplifies a one-of-a-kind relationship between his individual ritual and tailored design. As such, it underlines his status as an emerging star in both sports and fashion.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees recently signed a contract with Jordan Brand. This is a huge step forward for Judge, who was previously contracted with Adidas throughout his collegiate years and wore New Balance trainers during the 2022 season.

Judge's relationship with Jordan Brand predated the official announcement. He even showed up to Spring Training this year wearing a variety of Jordan designs, notably the Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility." Likewise, his footwear selections represented an unofficial endorsement, which has kept sneaker enthusiasts and baseball fans hopping all season.

Aaron Judge is the fifth active MLB outfielder to sign with Jordan Brand. He joins a lineup that includes Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and most recently, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Stay tuned to Nike’s Jordan Brand as more sneaker launches from the Aaron Judge x Jordan Brand collab are anticipated in the near future. Interesting readers can register on the Nike website or get the SNKRS app if they wish to receive quick alerts on future launches of the fresh duo.