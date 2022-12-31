Aaron Lewis Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates, and more 

Musician Aaron Lewis, best known as the former lead singer of nu metal band Staind, has announced an extensive tour for the upcoming year, which will kick off on January 15 in Dallas, Texas, and will run through July 21 in Danbury, Wisconsin.

Tickets for the same are available via his official website. Aaron Lewis' previous band, Staind, also went on tour earlier in September this year.

Aaron Lewis, who has been working solo since 2010, released his most recent album Frayed at Both Ends, which was released in January earlier this year. It charted at number five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

In an interview with Fox News, Aaron Lewis said that the album was "one of the best records (he’s) ever made."

What are Aaron Lewis' 2023 Acoustic Tour dates?

Aaron Lewis, who has collaborated with various country musicians, stated before that he communicates a lot better in songs than he does in regular life. He also added that his albums are his way of letting fans in on what he is going through at a time.

Jan 15, 2023 -- Hilton Anatole (The Patriot Voice Presents: For God & Country Victory Roundup) -- Dallas, Tx

Jan 20, 2023 -- The Orleans Hotel & Casino -- Las Vegas, Nv

Jan 21, 2023 -- Talking Stick Resort -- Scottsdale, Az

Jan 26, 2023 -- Kiva Auditorium At The Albuquerque Convention Center -- Albuquerque, Nm

Jan 27, 2023 -- Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center -- Midland, Tx

Jan 28, 2023 -- American Bank Center Selena Auditorium -- Corpus Christi, Tx

Feb 02, 2023 -- River Spirit Casino Resort -- Tulsa, Ok

Feb 03, 2023 -- 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel -- Newkirk, Ok

Feb 04, 2023 -- Jefferson Theatre -- Beaumont, Tx

Feb 09, 2023 -- Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts -- Salina, Ks

Feb 10, 2023 -- Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center -- Bettendorf, Ia

Feb 11, 2023 -- The Pavilion At Downstream -- Quapaw, Ok

Feb 16, 2023 -- Ball State University - Emens Auditorium -- Muncie, In

Feb 17, 2023 -- Crystal Grand Music Theatre -- Wisconsin Dells, Wi

Feb 18, 2023 -- Crystal Grand Music Theatre -- Wisconsin Dells, Wi

Feb 19, 2023 -- Peoria Civic Center -- Peoria, Il

Feb 22, 2023 -- Holland Civic Center -- Holland, Mi

Feb 23, 2023 -- Dow Event Center -- Saginaw, Mi

Feb 24, 2023 -- New Barn Theatre - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center -- Mt Vernon, Ky

Feb 25, 2023 -- Mountain Health Arena -- Huntington, Wv

Feb 28, 2023 -- The Ritz Theatre -- Tiffin, Oh

March 01, 2023 -- The Ritz Theatre -- Tiffin, Oh

March 02, 2023 -- Taft Theatre -- Cincinnati, Oh

March 03, 2023 -- Blue Gate Performing Arts Center -- Shipshewana, In

March 4, 2023 -- Capitol Theatre -- Wheeling -- Wv

March 10, 2023 -- Beau Rivage Resort And Casino -- Biloxi, Ms

March 11, 2023 -- Beau Rivage Resort And Casino -- Biloxi, Ms

March 16, 2023 -- North Charleston Performing Arts Center -- North Charleson, Sc

March 18, 2023 -- Chartway Arena, Norfol, Va

March 20, 2023 -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa -- Tampa, Fl

March 22, 2023 -- The Stage At Coco, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek -- Coconut Creek, Fl

March 23, 2023 -- The Stage At Coco, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek -- Coconut Creek, Fl

March 24, 2023 -- Florida Theatre -- Jacksonville, Fl

April 8, 2023 -- Del Lago Casino -- Waterloo, Ny

April 13, 2023 -- Lowell Memorial Auditorium -- Lowell, Ma

April 19, 2023 -- Vision Nightclub At Wind Creek Event Center -- Bethlehem, Pa

April 20, 2023 -- Vision Nightclub At Wind Creek Event Center -- Bethlehem, Pa

April 21, 2023 -- Ocean Casino Resort -- Atlantic City, Nj

April 22, 2023 -- The Premier Theater - Foxwoods Resort Casino -- Mashantucket, Ct

May 5, 2023 -- Paramount Theatre -- Denver, Co

May 10, 2023 -- Hero Arena At Mountain America Center -- Idaho Falls, Id

May 11, 2023 --Hard Rock Live Sacramento -- Sacramento, Ca

May 12, 2023 -- Tjs Corral At Carson Carson Valley Inn -- Minden, Nv

May 13, 2023 -- Tjs Corral At Carson Carson Valley Inn -- Minden, Nv

May 14, 2023 -- Sandbar At Red Rock Resort -- Las Vegas, Nv

May 17, 2023 -- Visalia Fox Theatre -- Visalia, Ca

May 20, 2023 -- Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater At Harrah’s Laughlin -- Laughlin, Nv

July 21, 2023 -- St. Croix Casino Danbury -- Danbury, Wi

Aaron Lewis' latest album features a controversial single, Am I The Only One, which takes aim at liberals as the singer ponders what is going on in his country.

Regarding the track, Aaron Lewis previously stated:

"The song in question has done incredibly well without really any support behind it at all. And the record has sold a bunch of copies because my fans like to have a record in their hand. You know."

Am I The Only One peaked at Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song last year, when it was released.

