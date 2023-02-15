Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 15 release date, air time, plot, and more

Season 2 episode 15 of Abbott Elementary will be released on February, Wednesday 15, 2023, at approximately 9 pm ET / Thursday at 1 am GMT. The show was on a break from January 18, 2023, but recently returned on February 8, 2023. The runtime for the upcoming episode will be 22 minutes.

Celebrated as one of the best sitcoms of the 21st century, Abbott Elementary recently won three Golden Globe Awards and numerous Emmy nominations. The show follows the lives of teachers and staff at the poorly-funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional and predominantly black school in Philadelphia.

The show focuses on the journey of a bunch of teachers and a "slightly tone-deaf principal," who work together to help students succeed in life.

Show creator and lead Quinta Brunson won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and Tyler James Williams won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

Abbott Elementary was renewed for a third season in January 2023.

The upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary will be titled Fire and involve an emergency situation

Season 2 episode 15 of the show will revolve around an emergency in the school. The upcoming episode, titled Fire, is written by Ava Coleman.

The events shown in the episode will unfold as the consequence of an accident caused by Barbara, whose candle accidentally starts a fire in the teacher's lounge, sending everyone in the school into a state of panic.

Meanwhile, a counselor suggests that she isn't taking the aftermath of the incident too well. The episode will also see Melissa living her childhood dream of briefly becoming a firefighter.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Barbara's candle accidentally starts a small fire in the teacher's lounge, and a counselor suggests that she might not be handling the aftermath well; Melissa rekindles her childhood dream of being a firefighter."

What happened in the previous episode of the show?

Season 2 episode 14 of Abbott Elementary developed around the theme of Valentine's Day. In the episode, Janine learns that Gregory has a crush on her after Jacob accidentally spills the beans.

Meanwhile, one of Janine's students turns out to be her secret admirer and showers her with attention, which makes her uncomfortable. Gregory buys a gift for his girlfriend which impresses Janine. Jacob runs into some trouble after one of his student's fathers complains to Ava about him. His boyfriend Zach organizes a Valentine's Day lunch, which is interrupted by Ava.

Ava begins attending all of Jacob's classes and develops an interest in learning. She becomes so invested that she decides to finish her education. On the other hand, Gregory's girlfriend didn't like her gift and neither did Janine understand Maurice's gift.

The episode, directed and written by Justin Tan, is titled Valentine's Day, and its synopsis reads:

"The Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for Valentine's Day; Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her; Ava sits in on Jacob's Black History class after receiving a complaint."

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Zack Fox, and others in pivotal roles.

