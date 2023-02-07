Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more

Starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and more, Abbott Elementary season 2 is gearing up to release an all-new episode this week. Episode 14 of the hit show will be available to view on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The episode will be 22 minutes long.

Abbott Elementary has been deemed one of the best sitcoms in modern times and was even honored at several award ceremonies. It recently won three Golden Globe Awards and numerous Emmy nominations.

Show lead Quinta Brunson won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Tyler James Williams won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

The first season of the show aired between 2021 and 2022 and the second installment kick-started in September 2022. The show was on a break but is now back with new episodes for fans to indulge in.

Abbott Elementary was renewed for a third season in January 2023.

Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 14 will be titled Valentine's Day

The upcoming episode will cover everything related to Valentine's Day in the school. It will see teachers discussing their plans for the special day as they share more details about their relationships.

Janine will discover that a student has a crush on her. Jacob will get into some trouble after a lecture on Black History, so Ava will monitor him.

The official synopsis of Valentine's Day reads:

"The Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for Valentine's Day; Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her; Ava sits in on Jacob's Black History class after receiving a complaint."

The upcoming episode of the show has been directed and written by Justin Tan.

What happened in the previous episode of Abbott Elementary?

Season 2 episode 13 of the show saw the school getting involved in a fundraiser to collect money to visit the Franklin Institute Science Museum. Unable to collect much, Ava intervened and they started making progress. However, her methods were not honest. Janine was asked out by Maurice, making Gregory jealous.

Jacob and Mr. Johnson found a cat in the storage room and had a conflict about it. However, they ultimately realized that it was a student's pet.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Barbara organizes a candy-selling fundraiser to raise money for a school field trip to the science museum; when sales don't go as planned, Ava steps in to teach the students new, unconventional selling tactics."

The episode was directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Brittani Nichols.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the show follows the lives of teachers and staff of the poorly-funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly black school in Philadelphia. It focuses on dedicated teachers and a 'slightly tone-deaf principal,' who work together to help students succeed in life.

The show stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Zack Fox, and more in pivotal roles.

Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 14 will be released on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

