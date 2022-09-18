Abbott Elementary Season 2 cast and character guide explored

The second season of Abbott Elementary will premiere on ABC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Earlier this year, the series was renewed for a second season and will consist of 22 episodes. The series revolves around the eventful life of a second-grade teacher at a fictional school in Philadelphia.

The series stars Quinta Brunson in the lead role, Janelle James, and many others in important supporting roles. Read on to learn more details about the cast of the ABC sitcom.

Abbott Elementary season 2 cast list: Quinta Brunson and others in key roles in ABC sitcom

1) Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Quinta Brunson essays the role of the protagonist, Janine Teagues, in Abbott Elementary. The character is a second-grade school teacher at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, a prominent school in Philadelphia that mostly comprises African-American students and staff. Teagues is known for being a kind and optimistic woman who tries her best to improve her students' lives while also navigating the numerous struggles and challenges of her own personal life.

Apart from this show, Brunson has appeared in a number of films and shows like Single Parents, iZombie, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

2) Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Janelle James dons the role of Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary. Coleman is the principal of Abbott Elementary school and has a rather difficult equation with protagonist Janine Tagues. She's known to be quite rude and inappropriate. Janelle James' other notable TV credits include Corporate, Crashing, and Black Monday.

3) Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Tyler James Williams essays the character of Gregory Eddie. Eddie is a first-grade teacher who's deeply infatuated with Janine. Eddie has a complicated equation with school principal Ava, who, is later revealed to got the job via unethical means. Other than this series, James Williams has starred in The Walking Dead, Let It Shine, and Everybody Hates Chris.

4) Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Actress Lisa Ann Walter stars as Melissa Schemmenti in the show. Melissa is a second-grade teacher in Abbott Elementary school. She's known for her deeply caring nature, although she may seem a bit tough on the outside. She also has a very subtle sense of humor. Ann Walter is widely known for her appearances in Life's Work, War of the Worlds, and Bruce Almighty, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several other prominent actors in supporting roles, including:

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

The series is helmed by lead actress Quinta Brunson. For her work on the show, Brunson garnered an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. She was also nominated in two other categories: Outstanding Comedy Series as an exec producer and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The first season of the show has received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the humor, storyline, and thematic ambitions of the show.

Abbott Elementary season 2 will arrive on ABC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

