Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21 recap: Who is Vanetta Teagues? 

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary has been a mixed bag of emotions with the inclusion of individual storylines for almost all cast members and even the introduction of new characters. Until now, viewers had only heard of protagonist Janine's mother and sister's infamy from her mouth but finally got to meet them this season.

We were previously introduced to Janine's sister Ayesha Teagues, but in the latest episode of Abbott Elementary season 2 (also the penultimate for the ongoing season), we even met her mother, Vanetta Teagues. This episode of Abbott Elementary was titled Mom and it aired on ABC on April 12, 2023.

The official synopsis of Mom read as:

"Janine's plan for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip is derailed when her mother shows up unannounced asking for help; Gregory notices his colleagues are great at small talk and realizes he needs to brush up on his people skills."

Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21 recap: What did Vanetta want from her daughter?

The episode began with all the teachers sitting in the teacher's lounge, collectively agreeing that Mondays and Tuesdays are the worst days of the week. Jacob took an interest in magic tricks while Janine announced that she was going on a solo trip to Maryland. All her colleagues, including Ava, were seen happy for her.

Janine then revealed her itinerary and was confused as to what sort of massage she was going to get on vacation. Suddenly, she received a call from her mother who hadn't been in touch for the last six months. She did not pick it up but wondered what her mother wanted from her. Meanwhile, Gregory wanted some sliced almonds for his oatmeal, so Jacob took him to the school cafeteria to get some from Shanae.

Surprisingly, Shanae declined to give Gregory the sliced almonds. Meanwhile, Janine got the shock of her life when her mother Vanetta showed up at her school. The latter entered the classroom where her daughter was teaching and began conversing with her. Janine was taken aback by what had happened but was still happy to see her mother.

Jacob and Melessa, on the other hand, taught Gregory how to make harmless small talk and build a connection with non-teaching staff. He realized that he gave an unfriendly vibe while talking to the nurses and cooks. Janine introduced her mother to Ava and the other teachers. Ava, meanwhile, wondered how a cool mother could conceive someone like Janine.

Janine and her mother kept talking and the latter slyly mentioned that she needed money to pay her phone bill. Janine instantly figured out the purpose of her mom's visit and upset, had a word with Barbara. The latter strictly told her not to sacrifice the money she had saved for her vacation for her mother. Janine, however, was still confused about what to do.

Meanwhile in Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21, Gregory again attempted to make small talk, this time with Nurse Makiah. This attempt failed miserably and Gregory felt embarrassed.

Elsewhere, a concerned Barbara went on to have a word with Janine's mother. The former asked the latter not to take her daughter's money and take it from Barbara instead. Janine overheard the conversation and took her mother to another room. The former agreed to give her a little bit of money and told her mother that she loved her, with Vanetta affirming the same.

Janine then thanked Barbara for her help and informed her that she had to help Vanetta since she was her mother. She sacrificed the money for the massage but the trip was still on. Gregory was finally able to make small talk with Shanae over the mutual love for baseball. Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21 ended here.

Abbott Elementary season 2 finale will air on Wednesday, April 19, at 9:00 pm ET.

