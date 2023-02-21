"When did he get so fine?": Fans gush over Dominic Fike as singer's baseball uniform transformation goes viral 

Dominic Fike recently set the internet ablaze after appearing at Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation celebrity softball game. The singer looked very different from his regular dyed buzz cut hairdo. Fans could not get enough of his latest physical transformation and flooded Twitter with hilarious reactions.

big sister general @biggworljojo

i literally scrolled past a tweet saying “when did he get so fine” and i literally didn’t know who it was and now imagine my surprise… @irondaya gasssspppp?i literally scrolled past a tweet saying “when did he get so fine” and i literally didn’t know who it was and now imagine my surprise… @irondaya gasssspppp?i literally scrolled past a tweet saying “when did he get so fine” and i literally didn’t know who it was and now imagine my surprise…

Travis Scott hosted the star-studded event at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in honor of Black History Month. The event raised awareness for the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic and Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund.

A few celebrities who played included Scarface, Bun B, Slim Thug, Sheck Wes, Paul Wall and Dominic Fike among others.

A TikTok video posted by @saddhellokittyy has gone viral across multiple social media platforms. One can see the unrecognizable Dominic Fike signing fan’s jerseys and posing for photos. He was spotted wearing a baseball uniform and a cap. His hair looked grown out and showed off his natural curls.

vic @irondaya i’ve seen this video maybe 30 times and i’ve just been informed that apparently this is dominic fike ??? wtf i’ve seen this video maybe 30 times and i’ve just been informed that apparently this is dominic fike ??? wtf https://t.co/8zzA26HVOK

Many claimed that they would not recognize the 3 Nights singer if not for his face apple tattoo.

Netizens react to Dominic Fike’s new look

Internet users were smitten by the 27-year old’s new look. They flooded the internet with hilarious reactions which showed their shock over the Euphoria actor’s transformation. Netizens endlessly swooned towards Fike. A few comments online read:

chlo @JUDASHAUS @irondaya he looks healthy and younger? idk.. there’s a glow in him @irondaya he looks healthy and younger? idk.. there’s a glow in him

selasi🇬🇭💕 @s_3lasi @irondaya he been fine but he looking extra fine lately @irondaya he been fine but he looking extra fine lately

kaylee!! @kalesus_ those pics of dominic fike in a baseball uniform.. those pics of dominic fike in a baseball uniform.. https://t.co/3JWvBkIUxz

isla @islasmind and i have known about dominic fike since way back… how are u all ONLY finding out how attractive this man is rn… and i have known about dominic fike since way back… how are u all ONLY finding out how attractive this man is rn… https://t.co/wBFhmfZywa

Dominic Fike created music in jail

Dominic Fike was mostly known on the underground music circuit among his peers in Naples until he signed a contract with Columbia for four million dollars in 2015. As he grew to fame, he faces troubles with law enforcement.

According to Complex, Dominic Fike was charged with battery of a police officer in 2016. Following the incident, he was placed on house arrest for two months. However, in 2017, the singer violated the house arrest and was sent to jail.

Speaking about his criminal charges, he said in an interview with the magazine that he was just at:

“a wrong place, wrong time, charge with my brother. It’s public information now, it’s all right there.”

During his time in prison, his manager David Fernandez brought music equipment to jail so that he could start making music. The two would then correspond on what must make it to the demo tape. Speaking about creating music behind bars, Fike said:

“We had fights over some of the songs and how the order would be for a little bit. Sometimes when the argument would get so heated, we would be back to the “we’re not even gonna do this” talk. Like 3 Nights wasn’t supposed to go on the EP at all. I pushed for that so hard. I was like, “that’s the zinger.””

Since his EPs release, the Phone Numbers singer’s career skyrocketed. His appearance on the hit show Euphoria also helped him garner a massive fan following. According to The Wikifeed, the Florida-native is worth one million dollars.

During his recent appearance at Travis Scott’s softball game, the latter was presented with the Vanguard award for his dedication towards the Black community. Till date, the rapper has raised about one million dollars for 100 HBCU seniors.

Poll : 0 votes