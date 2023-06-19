The 2017 Delphi murders of teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were found dead in the Historic Trails, are scheduled to be revisited on ID's People Magazine Investigates in an episode titled The Delphi Killers as recent arrests and developments shock the people of Indiana. The synopsis for the upcoming episode states:

"A quiet rural town is rocked when two middle school girls go on a hike and are later found murdered; when police discover one of the girls may have recorded her killer with her cellphone, the race is on to find the mysterious man."

Rose @901Lulu Prosecutors allege that Richard Allen has made some incriminating statements admitting his guilt in the Delphi murders while in prison. Defense attorneys are blaming the stress of captivity. #justiceforabbyandlibby Prosecutors allege that Richard Allen has made some incriminating statements admitting his guilt in the Delphi murders while in prison. Defense attorneys are blaming the stress of captivity. #justiceforabbyandlibby https://t.co/f9shf86EMt

The double murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German remained a mystery for years until law enforcement used a video from Snapchat and an audio recording from the latter's phone, among other evidence found, to narrow down the suspects.

A Delphi resident named Richard Allen was arrested and charged with the murders. Allen was placed near the scene of the crime using multiple pieces of evidence, and witnesses claimed to have seen him near the trail around the time the girls were murdered. He pleaded not guilty and insisted on his innocence in the matter.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German's murders: Five key facts to know about the Delphi Historic Trails slayings

1) The girls were reported missing the same day they went hiking at the Historic Trails

Abigail Williams and Liberty German were dropped off at the Delphi Historic Trails after 1 pm on February 13, 2017, by the latter's elder sister. They were scheduled to meet German's father sometime at 3:15 pm, but their families grew concerned when they failed to meet up at the decided spot. That same evening, their families reported them missing to authorities after conducting a brief search on their own.

2) Abigail Williams and Liberty German spent their final moments on the Monon High Bridge

As per a picture of 13-year-old Williams posted by German, 14, the girls' last known whereabouts were at the Monon High Bridge. The picture was posted at 2:07 pm that afternoon. Their bodies were found in a pool of blood the following noon, about 0.5 miles from the abandoned bridge. Authorities believed the crime scene had been staged and that the murder originally occurred elsewhere. They failed to reveal the exact cause of death but mentioned that a weapon was used.

3) Digital evidence found on Liberty German's phone and witness statements proved consequential

Digital evidence found on Snapchat showed a man dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket, and a cap with his hands in the pockets following the girls on the abandoned Monon High Bridge. A grainy picture of the man was soon circulated in an attempt to locate potential suspects. A few days later, law enforcement also released an audio recording by German in which the killer was heard saying, "Down the hill."

In the months that followed, witnesses came forward, alleging that they spotted a hiker who matched the description of the "bridge guy" from the digital evidence. They claimed that nobody other than that man was seen on the bridge on the day Abigail Williams and Liberty German were murdered, and it appeared that the person was "muddy and bloody" while leaving the trail.

4) A Delphi resident named Richard Allen was linked to Abigail Williams and Liberty German's murders

Richard Allen was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the double homicide after being linked to the crime using a bullet found near the bodies at the crime scene. Reports state that he is the "bridge guy" who was not only captured in the video but also spotted by witnesses on the day the murders occurred. Allen's family home is located a five-minute drive from the locations where the girls' bodies were found.

Furthermore, an unspent .40 caliber bullet found at the scene reportedly came from a Sig Sauer Model P226, a weapon Richard Allen owned and later found at his residence. He even confessed to being at the Monon High Bridge Trail the same afternoon the murders took place but denied his involvement in the crime.

5) Other suspects were also investigated in the murders

A 27-year-old Indiana man named Kegan Kline was also suspected in the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German after it was learned that he used fake Instagram and Snapchat accounts under the name of Anthony Shots and was reportedly in touch with German.

Kline allegedly posed as a popular male model to groom underage girls. He also used the account to meet these girls and get their nudes and addresses. Earlier this year, in March 2023, he pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts of child p*rnography and child exploitation.

Law enforcement also investigated a local man named Ronald Logan. They searched his house, but he was never officially named as a suspect.

Learn more about the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in People Magazine Investigates' upcoming episode.

Poll : 0 votes