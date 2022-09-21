Acrisure Arena concerts: Tickets, where to buy, dates, lineup and all you need to know

Acrisure Arena, a 10,000-seat multi-purpose indoor arena, is set to open in California’s Coachella Valley this December. The Oak View Group has released its Winter concert line-up at the arena. The first five headliners include musical acts from various genres.

They will perform on the following dates at the yet-to-be-opened arena:

December 15 - The Doobie Brothers

December 16 - Grupo Firme

December 31 - Maroon 5

January 18 - Eagles

** Date yet to be announced - Jimmy Buffet

The CEO of Oak View Group, Tim Leiweke in a statement said:

"Everything we thought would happen is now starting to come true. The good news is, this is what we wanted, we wanted the best of the best."

He further added:

“The programming team at Acrisure Arena is giving Riverside County, Coachella Valley, and all of Southern California a new destination for the biggest concerts with today’s announcement of these five superstar shows. We are excited to go on sale over the coming weeks as we move toward our December opening.”

Acrisure Arena concert tickets 2022

The first set of tickets for the arena concerts will go on sale on September 23 at 10.00 am PT for Grupo Firme. Tickets for The Doobie Brothers will go on sale on October 7 and tickets for the Eagles will be available from October 14. Tickets for the shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Speaking about the concert culture in Chicago, Tim Leiweke further said:

"If you were one of the million people that live in Coachella Valley unless it was a festival, you had to go to Los Angeles for music, big events, big musicians, big sports, none of that came here.”

He further added that the arena’s economic impact on the Coachella Valley will be close to $150 million dollars each year.

JoAnn Armstrong, Vice President of programming for Acrisure Arena, said:

"We're selling the dream of what it's going to be like and how great it's going to be, how amazing it's going to be for the artists who come and visit us.”

Acrisure Arena unveiled its Concert Access Membership program

Acrisure Arena has also announced its Concert Access Membership program, wherein buyers will get guaranteed tickets to the arena. While Premium Club seats may be sold out, concert access seating will guarantee Firebirds hockey Season ticket holders the ability to purchase seats in the arena for all concerts and family shows.

John Bolton, the arena’s general manager, said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to kick off our Platinum Ticket Sweepstakes today. One winner and their guest will win two (2) tickets to every ticketed event at Acrisure Arena for one year, a prize valued at $10,000. We encourage everyone to enter to win on AcrisureArena.com.”

Flexible options will allow fans to pay in full or remain on the monthly automatic payment plan, which starts at 8 months with 0% interest. Fans can visit AcrisureArena.com/Membership for more details

