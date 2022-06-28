Travis Scott O2 Arena concert: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer and rapper Travis Scott has announced an upcoming show at The O2 Arena in London. The show, slated for August 6, 2022, will be Scott’s first major solo show since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. Tickets will be available for general sale from July 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. from Ticketmaster. A presale will be available starting June 29, 2022. from 9:00 a.m. BST. Fans can visit the artist's official website for more information.

Scott has slowly been making his way back to festivals since the incident at Astroworld on November 10, 2021, that claimed 10 lives, including that of a 9-year old. Soon after the incident, the singer was pulled out of several festivals where he was supposed to play as headliner.

The singer made appearances at a private pre-Oscars party in March and a private Coachella after-party the following month this year. He also made an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022.

Travis Scott to perform upcoming shows to promote his upcoming album Utopia

Travis Scott is said to be performing in order to promote his upcoming album Utopia. The release date of the album has not yet been announced. However, the singer promoted the album at this year’s Coachella festival.

According to reports, four billboards outside Indio, California teased Scott’s fourth studio album Utopia ahead of Coachella 2022.

Travis Scott is also set to headline various music festivals in 2022

The Primavera Sound Festival, slated for November in South America, has announced its show lineup with Travis Scott as the show headliner for all three editions of the festival. The first edition of the festival will take place in Sao Paolo, Brazil from October 31 to November 6, 2022.

The other two editions of the Primavera will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago de Chile, Chile. The festivals will take place concurrently from November 7 to November 13 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos and Parque de los Niños respectively.

The Day N Vegas festival, which will take place from September 2 to 4, 2022, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has also announced Travis Scott as its headliner. Scott will headline the festival on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The American rapper pulled out of last year’s edition of the Day N Vegas festival. He also pulled out of this year’s Coachella festival, following which Kanye West, too, pulled out as the headliner. They were replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

What happened at the Astroworld Festival?

Travis Scott was the headliner and the creator of the Astroworld festival, where 50,000 people were in the audience. The rapper’s set turned fatal as fans surged towards the stage. At least 300 attendees were injured, out of which 10 died.

In an interview following the tragedy, Scott said:

"It wasn’t really until minutes before the press conference until I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference."

While the rapper has faced hundreds of lawsuits since the incident, he has launched initiatives like HEAL, a youth-focused philanthropic initiative through Cactus Jack Foundation in Texas. It will provide $5 million for various initiatives that tackle the challenges faced by today’s youth, especially the marginalized and at-risk communities.

