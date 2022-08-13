Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Eagles have announced additional US tour dates scheduled for November this year. The Hotel California tour, as it was dubbed, began in 2020. The tour was first announced in 2019, but it was repeatedly rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The band consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit. They are also joined by Vince Gill, who serves as the co-lead guitarist. The band’s website notes that the Hotel California tour will feature their Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After an intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. The new dates announced for the US will kick off on November 15 in St. Louis, Missouri and will conclude on November 25 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tickets for the new shows will be available on August 19 at 10 am CDT via Ticketmaster.

Eagles 2022 Tour Dates

September 09 — Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

September 13 — Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

September 16 — Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

September 18 — Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre

September 20 — Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

September 22 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

November 15 — St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

November 17 — Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

November 19 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

November 21 — Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena

November 23 — Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

November 25 — Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

In April, the band announced the departure of Deacon Frey, son of the band’s late co-founder Glenn Frey. They also expressed their gratitude towards the 28-year-old singer, who filled in for his late father for almost four and a half years.

In a statement, the band said:

"In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future."

The further added saying

"Deacon's Eagles family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

More about the band

Eagles were formed in 1971. (Image via Getty)

Eagles were formed in 1971 and have won several accolades, including six Grammy awards and five American Music Awards. They released their debut album, Eagles, in 1972. It was a commercial success, with two top-20 singles in the tracklist. The album featured hits including Take It Easy and Witchy Woman. The following year, the band released their second album, Desperado.

In the mid-1970’s Eagles released their first number-one song as well as the first number-one album. While the song titled Best of My Love was released in 1974, the album titled One of These Nights was released in 1975. In 1976, the band released their album titled Their Greatest Hits followed by the release of their fifth studio album, Hotel California.

The title track won the Grammy for Record of the Year. In 1976, they released an album titled The Long Run, after which they split up in 1980. After 14 years, the band reunited in 1994 and have been consistent with their tours ever since.

