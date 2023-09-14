Adam Sandler 2023 I Missed You tour: Presale, tickets, prices, dates, venues & more 

Adam Sandler has announced a new tour, I Missed You, which is scheduled from October 12, 2023, to December 12, 2023, across the mainland United States and Canada. This tour will be a follow-up to the comedian's previous tour this year across the US.

The new tour will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Denver, and more. The actor-comedian announced via a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from September 14, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. local time and can be accessed via the code STUDIO. General tickets will be available from September 15, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

Adam Sandler to bring more live stand-up to fans with his tour

Adam Sandler wrapped up his last stand-up comedy tour with a show at the CFC Band Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on April 21, 2023. This was followed by an appearance on the Dan Levy and Friends tour by Dan Levy at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, California on August 25, 2023.

Now the comedian is set to bring more stand-up comedy to his fans with the newly announced North America tour. The tour will coincide with the November release of the actor-comedian's latest Netflix film, Leo.

The full list of dates and venues for the Adam Sandler 2023 I Missed You Tour is given below:

October 12, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

October 13, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 14, 2023 — Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 15, 2023 — Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Arena

October 16, 2023 — Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

October 18, 2023 — San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose

October 19, 2023 — Stateline, Nevada at Tahoe Blue Event Center

October 20, 2023 — Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

October 21, 2023 — Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

October 23, 2023 — Anaheim, California at Honda Center

November 7, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 8, 2023 — Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena

November 9, 2023 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

November 11, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

November 12, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

November 13, 2023 — Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

November 15, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 16, 2023 — Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum

December 2, 2023 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena

December 3, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

December 7, 2023 — San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

December 8, 2023 — Thackerville, Oklahoma at WinStar Casino

December 9, 2023 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

December 10, 2023 — Wichita, Kansas at INTRUST Bank Arena

December 12, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

Adam Sandler is best known for his role as the titlular character in the comedy film Billy Madison directed by Tamra Davis, as well as the role of Barry Egan in the absurdist romantic-comedy Punch Drunk Love directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

For the latter film, Adam Sandler was nominated for the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award at the 2002 Golden Globe award but Gene Hackman won the award for The Royal Tenenbaums.