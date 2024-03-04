“Add a trigger warning next time”: Sam Smith’s outfit walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week sparks wild reactions online

Sam Smith, the English singer and songwriter, has recently gone viral for their runway look for Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Westwood passed away in December 2022 at the age of 81. This collection was designed by her husband Andreas Kronthaler, as per The Mirror.

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, 31-year-old Smith wore a bold set of clothes that garnered them a lot of attention. In particular, the high-waisted green plaid kilt was the highlight of the outfit for many fans, as per People. The lower half of the outfit was as short as a speedo-swimwear with the back flashing part of their behind in a half mini-skirt.

While many praised Smith for the confidence with which they walked down the runway, many also trolled the singer for the outfit, with one even saying that a trigger warning should have been given for the ensemble.

Expand Tweet

Sam Smith debuts bold look while modeling at Paris Fashion Week, leaves internet divided

Samuel Frederick Smith, known by their stage name Sam Smith, recently made their debut as a runway model while walking on Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2024 show this Saturday.

Expand Tweet

They were there to showcase two looks. The first look caught a lot of eyes as Sam Smith sported a green long-sleeved V-neck top and draped a red plaid shawl-like jacket over it. For bottoms, they wore what appeared to be a green plaid kilt. They completed the look with red plaid knee-high socks and olive green plaid boots.

The shoes were several inches off the ground, which helped Sam Smith add to their already large 6 feet 2 inches stature, as per E! News.

For hair, the Grammy winner wore a matching green plaid headband with waist-length hair extensions. The length cascaded over Smith's shoulder. They held a rustic brown walking stick while walking through the runway, as per People.

The second look featured Sam Smith covered from head to toe in black. The look consisted of a black polka-dot cut-out top worn under a black floor-length overall jacket.

The material appeared to be shredded and plaited into a design. The outfit showed parts of Smith’s skin from between the fabric. They completed the look with a black hat accented with a mesh veil, as per The Mirror.

The Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2024 was crafted by Vivienne's husband Andreas Kronthaler after her passing in December 2022 at the age of 81, as a way to carry on her legacy, as per People.

Despite there being praise for Smith's ensemble from some quarters, most seemed to criticize the singer for the outfits.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, Sam's fans also defended the singer for expressing themself.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The singer came out as non-binary in September 2019 and uses the pronouns they/them, as per Rolling Stone. In a 2022 GQ UK interview, Sam Smith admitted that their style has evolved significantly since the beginning of their music career with the help of stylist Ben Reardon:

"I used to be so scared of fashion. Ben started from the basics. He just started to introduce me to clothes that just fit in the right place on my body and matched the way I felt inside. And having fun with it. I like funny things. And so we've leaned into that more, and my personal wardrobe has got a bit of humour to it."

The singer has now become more open to experimenting before finding a signature style, after coming out, as per E! News.