Addison Rae x Bonkers Toys: Where to buy, release date and everything to know about the TikTok sensation’s range of dolls

Addison Rae, one of the top stars on TikTok, has announced her first toy line via a partnership with Bonkers Toys. With 88 million followers on TikTok, Addison Rae launched her toys and dolls on Walmart, Amazon, and many other retailers. IMG has brokered the deal.

After her beauty and makeup line, Addison Rae has released her own range of dolls inspired by TikToker herself.

Addison Rae's toy line also features a music doll

With each doll in a different look - beach-themed or music-themed - the toys will be available in-store and on Amazon starting August 1. As per Walmart's website, each doll retails for about $19.97.

The dolls retail for $19.97 on Walmart. (Image via Walmart)

Speaking about the same on the Bonker Toys YouTube channel, Addison said:

“I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream at some point to have a mini version of yourself. It’s really fun and inspiring, so I hope that I can inspire other girls, boys, and kind of anyone that gets to hold my doll. And it inspires you to chase your dreams and never give up.”

She also talked about these dolls on social media, shared pictures of the products, and said:

“A childhood dream come true. I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at http://walmart.com for pre-order and will be in stores 8/1.”

Addison Rae @whoisaddison A childhood dream come true. I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at 🫧 A childhood dream come true.I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at walmart.com for pre-order and will be in stores 8/1. 🎀A childhood dream come true.🎀 I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at walmart.com for pre-order and will be in stores 8/1. 😇💖🫧 https://t.co/KqAAcPY3IK

The Addison Rae line, launched in collaboration with Bonkers Toys features fashion dolls based on some of her most chic looks. The collection consists of a music doll that plays pop music. The dolls come with accessories, a fashion pack, mystery blind bags, and more.

The toy line also includes a QR code on each package, activating a personal message from Addison. It revolves around body positivity and female entrepreneurship. Speaking about working with Rae, the President, and CEO of Bonkers Toys, Brian Bonnett said:

“Working with Addison Rae and her team has been a thrill for us at Bonkers Toys. We have been inspired by all of the positivity she shares with her fans and can’t wait to bring the toys to retail.”

In addition to this partnership, Addison will also be donning a new title- Chief Fun Officer of the Bonkers Toys. Based in San Diego, the company will also be releasing three plush toys - a bear, a pink cheetah, and Addison's family pug, Maui. These toys will come with a collectible of three clip-ons with messages like "Love y'all" which can be easily put on backpacks.

Forbes recently named Rae the third-highest earning TikToker, just after Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio. Apart from this, she has also ventured into the OTT world, where she had a lead role in the Netflix movie He's All That, where she played the role of "a high schooler with a growing social media profile."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far