Adidas Adicross collection: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has unveiled their latest collection, dubbed the Adicross, via an official press release on January 9, 2023. The Adicross collection features apparel and footwear items, all of which are inspired by the 90's outdoor fashion and culture.

While the footwear collection debuts two new designs, Adicross high and Adicross low, the apparel collection includes things like coats, jeans, polos, anoraks, and more. The clothing line will be made available on the official e-commerce site beginning January 12, 2023, claims the official press release.

The footwear option will see a delayed release on January 26, 2023, via Adidas, CONFIRMED, app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Adidas Adicross collection featuring apparel and footwear options that highlight adventurous style with sustainable roots

The upcoming Adidas Adicross collection features apparel and footwear options that highlight adventurous styles with sustainable roots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest Adicross range is pushing the boundaries of the athleisure world by providing non-traditional items that merge sports with style. Bold pieces made exclusively for golfers' outdoor clothing are included in the newest Adicross collection. The collection's goods are utilitarian and include designs inspired by nature.

The pieces are in vibrant hues and unique to both outdoor apparel and footwear categories. The apparel line offers pieces such as long-sleeved polos, shorts, anoraks, hoodies, and pants, among other items. Masun Denison, Global Footwear Director of Adidas Golf said,

“We wanted to create footwear that would meet the direction, look, and feel of the adicross apparel head-on. The mixture of vibrant colorways matched with technology give this footwear added character and persona that all golfers will enjoy.”

A few prominent pieces from the apparel collection include -

1) Full-Zip Hooded jacket, which is constructed out of woven material and recycled nylon, that is stretchable. The jacket features front pockets and an additional wide pocket. The three-stripe logo branding is added upon the heels.

2) Pant, which comes built with recycled nylon and features a dobby texture on the back of the fabric. The pants also feature buckle closures and a large back pocket. The zip-off legs convert these pants into shorts.

In an official press release, Shaun Madigan, Global Director of Apparel at Adidas Gold stated about the collection,

"Our adicross range is the segment of our brand where we look to incorporate modern design aesthetics, so with our sport being played outdoors, we felt this was the perfect opportunity to draw from those designs and bring some fresh styles to golfers looking to break away from conventional norms that are so often associated with our sport.”

The Adicross footwear collection will feature two new models, the Adicross Hi and Adicross Lo models. Footwear models are inspired by outdoor fashion and culture-

1) Adicross Hi - The footwear model features a mid-cut boot construct, which is made for hiking. The boots feature a full-length BOOST midsole and spikeless Gripmore traction. The waterproof feature further adds functionality.

2) Adicross Lo - The shoe is inspired by the 90s footwear and the upper comes constructed out of recycled textile, which is breathable. The model features full-length BOOST midsoles and GRIPMORE outsoles.

The collection is slated to launch via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes