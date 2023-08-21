Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Metallic Silver" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The basketball division of the German activewear juggernaut presented the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity at the NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2023. Since then, this shoe has seen enormous success due to its one-of-a-kind and contemporary design. This highly desirable basketball shoe will be released in the fall and winter of 2023 in various new colorways.

Although Adidas is remaining tight-lipped about the launch date of the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Metallic Silver" shoes, it is anticipated that they will be available for purchase sometime during the holiday season of 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever.

Those who are interested in purchasing these timeless sneaker designs can do so at any of Adidas' brick-and-mortar or online retail locations, as well as through the company's official app and a few other connected retail sites. These shoes will have a retail price label of $160 per pair when they become available for sale.

Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Metallic Silver" shoes are complete with bold black elements

Here's another look at the upcoming Adidas Crazy IIInfinity shoes (Image via Adidas)

When it comes to shoes for basketball, Adidas has always been one of the companies to offer innovative new solutions. Since its introduction in the late 1990s, their Crazy series has been a mainstay in the world of basketball footwear.

The Crazy series is most famous for having served as the emblematic series of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant throughout his early years in the league. With the release of the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity, a new chapter is being written in the illustrious history of this legendary shoe series.

Following the introduction of the staple "White Black" color palette, which was made available as a component of Adidas Basketball's Chapter 03, Remember The Why, the brand has planned more iterations for the model. Adidas is once more grabbing attention by introducing new and exciting hues, like the upcoming "Metallic Silver" rendition.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneaker (Image via Adidas)

The newly crafted "Metallic Silver" variant is a sneaker that revamps a classic series with a contemporary and stylish design. The dazzling synthetic metallic silver material used to make the top of this model sets it apart. This material contributes to the model's futuristic appearance, which is both daring and classy.

This vivid upper is contrasted with a white toe box and a black heel, producing a palette that is both aesthetically pleasing and balanced. The shoe has a zipper lace shroud, which is a practical and fashionable element.

It hides a black mesh tongue flap, lace sets, and sock liner underneath it. This is one of the sneaker's outstanding features. The design is finished with an EVA cushioned midsole and a gum rubber outer sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Metallic Silver" shoes scheduled to be released in the coming months of 2023. Those who are certain that they need to have a pair of these revolutionary footwear items can use the brand's official app or register on Adidas' primary site to receive alerts when the shoes go on sale. This is a simple way to acquire alerts about the availability of the shoes.