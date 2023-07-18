Adidas Crazy Infinity "Chalk" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The new Adidas Crazy Infinity is expected to hit the market in July 2023. The model has been inspired by the Adidas Kobe line and draws designs from Kobe Bryant's short-lived partnership with the brand. It aims to blend elements from all three Adidas Kobe models, including the unreleased Kobe 3.

The Crazy Infinity features a '90s-inspired design with a combination of soft, lightweight mesh, and leather overlays. Adidas Crazy Infinity "Chalk" sneakers are designed to be both trendy and high-fashion, making them suitable for completing a stylish outfit or for casual wear.

The sneaker label has disclosed the official release date for the pair as July 19, 11 am EST. However, sneakerheads won't be able to purchase the sneaker pair directly from Adidas, because it will be exclusively available via online and offline stores (Teaneck & Jersey city locations) of Packer Shoes. The retail price tag for the pair will be $160.

Adidas Crazy Infinity "Chalk" sneakers will come in men's sizes

The Adidas Basketball squad is going through an exciting moment. After the division's "Remember The Why" campaign gave it fresh vitality, subsequent sneaker launches like the Harden Vol. 7 quickly won over fans. A refinement of the Crazy 1 that Kobe Bryant wore in the early 2000s, the Crazy Infinity was among the several new styles the company unveiled.

The Adidas Crazy Infinity, a brand-new modern style-meets-hoops silhouette, is helping the company lead its category this season. The Three Stripes has selected Packer to be the sole retailer for the sale of the "Chalk" shade of the upgraded silhouette and has made an official lookbook available. Packer's brand director, Victor Kan, has also featured the shoe on Instagram.

The pair's contemporary style is driven by its unique zipper shroud system over the hefty external structure, which can be seen in its off-white colorway, one of six that was unveiled in February. The redesigned toe receives white ornamentation, while the shroud along with the base layer shields is contrasted in black.

The Crazy Infinity is at the turning point of modern fashion and Adidas Basketball's glory.

The Crazy 1, a futuristic silhouette that caught attention from all sides and was inspired by the Audi TT Roadster, was first introduced in the year 2000. The model, which was created with maximalist dimensions and minimalist sensibilities, was given fresh life in 2014 with a throwback.

A shoe that redefines traditional Adidas Basketball DNA, the Adidas Crazy Infinity debuts nine years later with updated tooling, a zippered shroud, and a chalk hue.

Packer Shoes stated in their blog:

"Basketball’s influence on culture is undeniable — while the Crazy 1 may have arrived ahead of its time with a future-forward design, the silhouette transcended the court and quickly became a lifestyle icon. Over the years, the continued exploration of effortless form and function from Adidas Basketball has resulted in the arrival of the Crazy Infinity, which today sits at the forefront of contemporary design suited for modern styling."

For sneakerheads, the Adidas Crazy Infinity is not just a shoe, but a symbol of the legacy of Kobe Bryant and his partnership with Adidas. It represents a connection to the past and a celebration of the future of sneaker culture.