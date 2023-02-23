Adidas Originals x END. "Bauhaus" sneaker collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas is collaborating with the English street-style retailer END. to launch a new sneaker collection. The "Bauhaus" themed sneaker collection will feature three brand new makeovers upon Adidas' expansive shoe catalog.

The collection features makeovers upon Adidas' ZX420, Bermuda, and Handball Spezial. These sneakers are clad with the "Bauhaus," which was a 20th-century artistic movement, founded in 1919 by German architect Walter Gropius. The movement was all about reflecting unity in all arts.

The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of END. Clothing and select retailers on February 24, 2023.

Adidas Originals x END. "Bauhaus" 3-piece collection features ZX420, Bermuda, and Handball Spezial sneaker models

The English retailer END. is a one-stop retailer that stands for style, sneakers, culture, and community. The retailer is now collaborating with Adidas to release a three-piece sneaker collection, which explores the 20th-century artistic movement, Bauhaus.

As the duo collectively explore the Bauhaus movement, they dress up iconic and classic sneaker models in a vibrant and bold color palette, which is easily recognizable.

The official e-commerce site introduces the collaborative collection as:

"What’s Bauhaus’ favourite colour? Bright. END. and adidas team up, diving into the world of the Bauhaus movement. A trio of footwear relays the influential school's aesthetic vision, which focused on a Modernist approach to art, design and architecture with bold typography, block colours and architectural forms."

The first sneakers in the collection are the ZX400, which feature clean-lined geometric shapes and a distinct color palette. The base of the sneaker is constructed out of creamy mesh, which is topped with plush suede overlays. The iconic Adidas logo is constructed out of leather material.

The Three-Stripes logo on the medial and lateral sides is clad in primary color pops of yellow and blue. Another hue is added to the mix over the heels with red pop. All three colors come together to sit upon the "END." branding of the woven tongue patch.

The sneakers are slated to retail for $115.

The second sneaker in the collection is the Bermuda, which comes clad in a Team Yellow & Gum color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Capturing its modernist vision through the lens of sporting footwear, the duo revisits the classic Bermuda, mirroring the iconic German art school’s penchant for bold typography, geometric shapes and of course - the distinct colour palette."

The base of the shoes is clad in "Team Yellow" suede, which is given more vibrancy with red and blue-hued profile three-stripes.

The sneaker is slated to be released for $115.

The third sneaker in the collection is Handball Spezial, which is covered in Blue and Team Yellow color palette.

The base of the sneaker is clad in a suede "Hazy Blue" material, which is further highlighted with yellow pops upon the leather three-stripes and heel tabs. Another hue of red is added to the mix upon the three stripes logo.

The sneaker is slated to be retailed at $115.

All three sneakers feature a "BRIGHT IS MY FAVORITE COLOR" lettering upon the inner lining as a nod to the art school founded by Walter Gropius. One can avail the collection via END. Clothing website from Friday, February 24, 2023.

