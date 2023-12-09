Adidas Originals x Highsnobiety HIGHArt collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas has teamed up with the beloved media outlet Highsnobiety to release a fresh take on their iconic Campus shoe model as well as an apparel and accessory collection. HIGHART is the name of the duo's next collaboration endeavor.

The Highsnobiety media outlet is particularly known for its fashion expertise, and its popularity has led it to earn some stripes. The duo has collaborated multiple times to release new makeovers of the Three Stripes label's sneaker silhouettes. The upcoming Campus HIGHArt sneakers come clad in a neutral makeover alongside jackets, bags, and caps.

The Adidas Originals x Highsnobiety HIGHArt collaborative collection was slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on December 6, 2023. The collection can also be accessed via the Highsnobiety app and official website. The collaborative "HIGHArt" collection can be purchased within the price range of $65 to $225.

The newly released Adidas Originals x Highsnobiety HIGHArt collection features apparel, accessories, and limited-edition Campus sneaker

For those who aren't in the know, Highsnobiety is a media outlet for fashion and lifestyle content. David Fischer started the media company in 2005, and it has since won people over with its excellent content. The label is now entering the fashion industry as a retailer.

The media outlet has collaborated with the Three Stripes label to launch a brand new makeover of the Campus sneaker model, alongside accessories and apparel items. The entire collection is done in a neutral hue with a timeless makeover. The official site introduces the collaboration as follows:

"This December, adidas Originals and the fashion, design, and culture platform, Highsnobiety, join forces once again to launch the limited-edition HIGHArt Campus sneaker."

The duo's collaborative collection is named "HIGHArt," which is Highsnobiety's online catalog of products and stories picked from perception art and style.

The most prominent item from the collection is a brand new "HIGHArt" makeover of the Campus sneaker model. The upper of the sneakers is constructed from a mix of nubuck, canvas, and suede materials. Most of the uppers are done in an off-white hue, complemented by two-toned cotton laces.

The overlays are kept a bit frayed to give them a deconstructed look. Branding details are added with the co-branded sock liners and printed logos on each tongue. A flair is added to the design with the branded foil wrap around the outsoles, which are supposed to be removed before wearing the shoe.

The sneaker pair will come packaged in an exclusive branded box and one canvas tote bag. The custom sneaker was also accompanied by other collective items, including panel canvas painter jackets, a tote bag, a ball cap, and more. The official Adidas Originals site introduces the collection pieces as follows:

"The limited-edition collection also comprises a collection of Highsnobiety in-house designed pieces including a panel canvas painter jacket, ball cap and tote bag — all inspired by the blank canvas theme."

The Campus "HIGHArt" sneakers can be availed of via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers for $130. The sneaker will retail for $165 via the Highsnobiety site. Other items, i.e., painter jackets retail for $225, off-white caps retail for $65, and tote bags retail for $105.