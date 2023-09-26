Highsnobiety x A BATHING APE: Where to buy, release date and more details explored

The Highsnobiety x A BATHING APE collaboration has become a key driver of innovation and style in the world of streetwear. This noteworthy alliance is emerging once again, as culture curators Highsnobiety engage in another collaborative venture with Japanese streetwear maestro, A BATHING APE.

The collaboration marks a special occasion, as it blends Highsnobiety’s 18 years of cultural influence with A BATHING APE’s 30th-anniversary celebration, promising a collection that’s bound to make waves in the fashion world.

This marks the fourth collaboration between the brands, indicating a partnership that has stood the test of time, continuousy offering unique and trendsetting pieces.

The collaboration also introduces limited-edition colorways of the iconic BAPE STA and ROAD STA Express, expanding the collection’s appeal to footwear enthusiasts as well.

For those eager to get their hands on this exclusive collection, the wait won’t be long. The Highsnobiety x A BATHING APE collection is set to release on September 27, 2023.

The coveted pieces will be available through the HighSnobiety App and on highsnobiety.com, making them accessible to a global audience of streetwear aficionados.

Highsnobiety x A BATHING APE will be released on September 27

Highsnobiety x A BATHING APE have crafted a collection that pays direct homage to the iconic “STA” logo, a symbol that resonates with fans of the brand.

From varsity jackets to co-branded baseball caps, every single piece in the collection features this recognizable logo, showcasing the synergy between the two brands.

The footwear in this collaboration is equally compelling. The BAPE STA and ROAD STA Express are presented in understated palettes, with the updated ROAD STA showcasing suede and mesh in tan and grey, and the BAPE STA featuring a light beige leather construction.

Both silhouettes are rounded out with tasteful co-branding, reflecting the collaborative spirit of Highsnobiety and A BATHING APE.

Highsnobiety x A BATHING APE collaboration (Image via Twitter/@highsnobiety)

As Highsnobiety has been a purveyor of culture for over 18 years, teaming up with various brands, their frequent collaborations with A BATHING APE stand out.

The collaboration is an enduring partnership between these two influential entities in the streetwear landscape. Offering a range of apparel and limited-edition footwear, the collection pays homage to iconic symbols and brings together the best of both brands.

Glimpse of Highsnobiety x A BATHING APE collaboration (Image via Twitter/@highsnobiety)

With its release on September 27th via the HighSnobiety App and website, fans around the world will have the opportunity to own a piece of this exclusive collaboration. No doubt that it is celebrating the milestones of both Highsnobiety and A BATHING APE.

In a world where collaborations are plentiful, this one certainly stands out, marking a harmonious blend of heritage and contemporary style.