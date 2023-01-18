Adidas Originals x Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000 sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is reuniting with the popular Japanese anime/manga game series franchise Yu-Gi-Oh to release a brand new makeover of the ADI2000 sneakers. The beloved anime series was created by the late Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi.

The latest collaboration between the dynamic duo comes after they previously worked together to release a two-piece footwear collection, consisting of ADI2000 and Reptossage makeovers, back in October 2022. Now, as we step into 2023, they are renewing their partnership with a more creative take on the ADI2000.

The collaborative Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000 sneaker model is a nod to Kazuki Takahashi's series, which took the world by storm in the early 2000s. The collaborative ADI2000 sneaker will be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers globally on January 26, 2023.

Adidas Originals x Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000 sneakers come with Millennium Item lace jewels and Exodia hangtag

The upcoming Adidas Originals x Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000 sneakers come with Millennium Item lace jewels and Exodia hangtag (Image via Adidas)

The German sportswear label collaborated with the Japanese franchise Yu-Gi-Oh in 2022, and their latest collaboration promises spellbinding features with multiple accents of pink, gold, and purple all wrapped over the black base. In an official press release, the Three Stripes label introduced the sneaker, saying:

"Inspired by the game’s legendary hero, Yami Yugi, the daring look channels the magic of the King of Games with a black leather upper, contrasting gold stripes, purple accents, and pink details. Each pair then comes replete with Millennium Item lace jewels, the last piece of Exodia hangtag, and a limited co-branded Dark Magician card."

The collaborative sneakers are inspired by Yami Yugi, who is the game's legendary hero. For those unaware, Yami Yugi solves an ancient millennium puzzle in the series, awakening an alter-ego or spirit that is addicted to gambling. The alter ego solves conflicts in his life by playing multiple games.

Miguel Lozada @MLozada Wait Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh Colab?!

Each pair is packaged with Millennium Item lace jewels, Exodia hangtags and a co-branded Dark Magician card. Wait Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh Colab?! Each pair is packaged with Millennium Item lace jewels, Exodia hangtags and a co-branded Dark Magician card. https://t.co/54Dxc3UBf7

The base of the sneaker is constructed with premium smooth leather, while most of the upper is clad in a black hue, along with other hues such as gold, pink, and purple. The gold hue is accentuated by the profile's stripes logo that comprises gold-plated molds and debossed spiked icons, a likely nod to Yugi's hair-do in the series.

Another color is added to the mix with purple-hued plain cotton laces, whereas the inner lining is clad in a magenta-pink hue. The tongues of the sneaker feature mismatched lettering branding, with "Time To Duel" lettering on the left pair and "King of Games" on the right in a tonal hue.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Yu-Gi-Oh! x adidas Drop 2



The "Yami Yugi" Adi2000 comes with a co-branded Dark Magician card and last piece of Exodia hangtag



🗓 January 26, 2023 Yu-Gi-Oh! x adidas Drop 2The "Yami Yugi" Adi2000 comes with a co-branded Dark Magician card and last piece of Exodia hangtag🗓 January 26, 2023 https://t.co/o0dassfb2d

More details are added with lace dubraes that arrive in a mismatched pattern as a possible take on Yugi's eye icon. Another nod to the eye icon is added on the throat of the tongue.

The shoes will be accompanied by a special customized shoe box that boasts golden show-inspired branding. Millennium Item lace jewels, Exodia hangtags, and the limited-edition Magician card are also inspired by the beloved anime.

Yu-Gi-Oh Adidas shoes are slated to be released on January 26, 2023, via Adidas' website and the CONFIRMED app for $120.

