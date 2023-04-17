Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

With the release of new hues for the Free Hiker 2, the most recent version of the renowned hiking silhouette that was first tested on PCT, Adidas Terrex intends to encourage people to aim for greater heights. The kicks are created to offer explorers the confidence to face the vast outdoors armed with the newest items, made to traverse the natural world, as more people desire connection with and discovery of the environment around them.

The new Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 shoes are ready to be released on April 22, 2023. These hiking shoes have a retail price of $200 for each pair. They are wrapped entirely in a Silver Violet/Blue Dawn-Core Black and will be offered in men’s sizing options. You can purchase them online at adidas.com or at select retail marketplaces.

Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 shoes are clad in Silver Violet and Core Black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are looking for a pair of shoes that can handle any terrain and weather conditions, you might want to check out the Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 shoes. These shoes are part of the Adidas TERREX line, which is designed to inspire adventurers to explore the natural world with confidence and comfort.

The description of these new sneakers on the shoe label’s website reads,

“Escape into nature for an hour or a weekend in these adidas hiking shoes. A BOOST midsole offers long-lasting cushioning and energy return on rocky surfaces, while the mesh upper with seamless overlays provides a comfortable, sock-like fit. The stretchy and adaptive knit collar keeps dirt and debris from getting in, and the Continental™ Rubber outsole maintains confident traction across all terrain, wet or dry.”

The Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 shoes are made with a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50% plastic waste. This makes them more sustainable and eco-friendly than conventional shoes. The upper is constructed with mesh and seamless overlays for breathability and durability. The shoes also feature a gusseted tongue to prevent debris from entering the shoe.

Further, the midsole of the sneakers is equipped with the BOOST technology, which provides responsive cushioning and energy return. The BOOST technology is also resistant to temperature changes, meaning that it will perform well in hot or cold environments.

Meanwhile, the outsole of the shoes is made with Continental rubber, which offers excellent grip and traction on wet and dry surfaces. The outsole also has a lug pattern that adapts to different terrains and angles. The Free Hiker 2.0 shoe also has a high-top design that provides ankle protection and support. Further, it has a lace closure system that allows for a snug and customized fit.

Sneakerheads will be delighted to learn that the Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 shoes are not only functional but also stylish. They have a sleek and modern design that can match any outfit, while the iconic three stripes logo graces the sides and the TERREX logo appears on the tongue and heel.

These shoes are also part of the PCT collection, which is inspired by the Pacific Crest Trail, one of the most challenging hiking trails in the world. The PCT collection aims to celebrate the spirit of exploration and adventure that drives hikers to take on this trail.

The Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 shoes are ideal for anyone who loves hiking, trail running or outdoor activities in general. They offer comfort, stability, protection, and performance in any condition. They are also durable and sustainable, making them a great choice for the environment-conscious consumer.

