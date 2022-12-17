Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Copa Argentina World Cup shoes: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has been commemorating the FIFA World Cup 2022 for a few months, and one of their most respected sponsored players of all time is Lionel Messi. The Three Stripes label has sponsored the iconic star player and his national team, Argentina, throughout the season.

This year's ongoing prestigious Qatar tournament marks a momentous occasion for the Argentina National football team, as it is Messi's last tournament. The German sportswear label has also joined in the celebrations by launching multiple themed footwear packs, signature boots, and collections for the team.

The Three Stripes label took their celebrations to another level as it dressed their iconic Ultraboost DNA silhouette in the La Albiceleste's team color. The three stripes label dropped the Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Copa Argentina World Cup shoes on the official e-commerce site at a retail price of $200. At the time of writing, the shoes were on sale at $160.

The recently launched Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Copa Argentina FIFA World Cup shoes are inspired by the national football team's timeless home kit

The recently launched Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Copa Argentina FIFA World Cup shoes are inspired by the national football team's timeless home kit (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, which kickstarted in Qatar on November 20, 2022, has reached its final stage. The finals will be held on December 18, 2022, where the national teams, i.e., France and Argentina, will compete against each other for the historic win.

The finals match between Argentina and France will be historic, especially for the La Albiceleste fans, as it is slated to be Messi's last world cup outing. Recently, the star confirmed in an interview that this World Cup would be his last time playing for the national team.

Kicks Deals @KicksDeals The adidas UltraBOOST DNA x Copa



BUY HERE -> The adidas UltraBOOST DNA x Copa #WorldCup "Argentina" release is $80 OFF for a limited time at $120 + FREE shipping.BUY HERE -> bit.ly/3H3WKzQ (promotion - use code DECEMBER at checkout) 🇦🇷⚽️ The adidas UltraBOOST DNA x Copa #WorldCup "Argentina" release is $80 OFF for a limited time at $120 + FREE shipping.BUY HERE -> bit.ly/3H3WKzQ (promotion - use code DECEMBER at checkout) https://t.co/gEmjzH44c0

Adidas has further commemorated this occasion by launching an Ultraboost DNA silhouette in Argentine's home kit colors. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Celebrate one of the greatest sporting events on earth when you lace up in the Ultraboost x Copa World Cup shoes. They bring the iconic look of our classic soccer boots to everyday kicks. adidas BOOST delivers instant comfort and incredible energy return with each step to keep you going strong all day."

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Light Blue / Core Black / Cloud White' color scheme. The upper of the shoe is made of leather, clad in a light blue base. The light blue base contrasts with Core Black, and Cloud White pops.

EUCUP @EUCUPdotCOM



eucup.com/26043/adidas-a… adidas Argentina Ultraboost DNA x COPA World Cup Shoes (30% off with code OCTOBER) adidas Argentina Ultraboost DNA x COPA World Cup Shoes (30% off with code OCTOBER) eucup.com/26043/adidas-a… https://t.co/1AiXSBYywc

The Core black hue is accentuated over the branding details, such as the three stripes branding on both lateral and medial walls. Other than branding details, the black hue can also be seen on heel tabs, outsoles, tongues, and laces. The look is finished off with the Cloud white Ultraboost midsoles.

Currently, the shoes can be availed at the official e-commerce site of Adidas at a sale price of $160. Those who can't find their sizes can buy shoes at reseller sites such as Sole Supplier.

Poll : 0 votes