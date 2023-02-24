Adidas x Bad Bunny Campus "Olive Green" sneakers: Price and everything we know so far

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton artist, has collaborated with Adidas on a series of limited edition footwear and apparel collections. Soon after introducing the Bad Bunny Campus light to the market, the brand will also introduce another version of the model in the Olive Green color palate.

Unlike the 'Light' one, the release date of 'Olive Green' has not been officially announced yet. However, the price will be $160. The model will be released on the official site of the brand, the CONFIRMED app, along with selected global retailers.

Another version of Adidas Bad Bunny Campus in "Olive Green"

Adidas x Bad Bunny Campus "Olive Green" sneakers (Image via @lordpedro96/Instagram)

The design and structure is the same as the 'Light' one. The tooling of the shoes has not been altered, but the uppers have been updated with luscious suede that has been dyed in earth tones. Moreover, tones of brown and green are utilized for padding around the collar, the tongue, and the Achilles' Heel cushioning.

The subdued makeover is broken up by the off-white contrast provided by the laces as well as the 3-Stripes logo on the sides. The original Campus Light branding may be found throughout the shoe in many iterations.

The construct details of the sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Originals collection is designed to reflect Bad Bunny's unique style and energy, while also providing high-quality footwear and clothing options for fans and customers.

It includes a range of footwear and clothing items featuring bold colors like pink, green, and blue, unique designs including camouflage patterns, neon accents, and graphic prints, and Bad Bunny's signature style.

The collection is designed for both comfort and performance, with features like cushioned soles, breathable materials, and moisture-wicking fabrics. It has both brand's logos, as well as unique branding elements like Bad Bunny's "Conejo Malo" persona.

The first collaboration between Bad Bunny and Adidas was released in March 2020 and included the Forum Buckle Low and High sneakers, which featured a unique design inspired by Bad Bunny's album "YHLQMDLG".

In September 2020, the second collaboration between Bad Bunny and Adidas was released, featuring Bad Bunny's "El Último Tour Del Mundo" album artwork.

While elaborating on the concept of collaboration, the brand said:

"The campaign was inspired by the kinetic zodiac energies as Benito believes that the alignment of the stars combined with the force of the cosmos creates us and makes us unique beings. Benito, a Pisces, wanted to celebrate his sign while also representing each sign with their core elements of air, water, earth, and fire.

They continued:

The campaign tells the story through the basis of the four elements at their intersection with the three crosses - cardinal, fixed and mutable - celebrating the essence of each one and the characteristics that make them unique."

Bad Bunny has been vocal about his love for sneakers and streetwear, and his collaboration with Adidas has allowed him to bring his unique style to the world of fashion.

The partnership has been a success, with each release selling out quickly and generating significant buzz among sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike.

