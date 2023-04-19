Adidas x Gerrit Jacob's SS23 sneaker collab: Everything we know so far 

The globally renowned sportswear company Adidas recently partnered with a young designer, Gerrit Jacob, for their joint take on the former’s three widely acclaimed sneaker designs.

Gerrit Jacob is a German-born designer who has been making waves in the fashion industry with his eye-catching and youthful creations. He has dressed celebrities like Rosalía and Lil Uzi Vert and showcased his collections at various fashion weeks around the world. His latest project is a collaboration with Adidas, featuring three iconic sneaker models: the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Forum 84.

In the upcoming months, the Gerrit Jacob x Adidas collaboration is scheduled to be made available only through a raffle on the Adidas CONFIRMED app. The line is a testament to Jacob's abilities and creativity, as well as Adidas' encouragement of up-and-coming designers. As each pair is distinctive and individually handmade by Jacob, it is also a celebration of creativity and individuality.

Adidas x Gerrit Jacob collaborative sneaker lineup includes Gazelle, Superstar, and Forum 84 models

Take a closer look at the joint Gazelle sneakers (Image via Instagram/@gerritjacobs)

Adidas is one of the most iconic and influential brands in the footwear industry. The German sportswear giant has been producing some of the most popular and innovative sneakers for decades, collaborating with various artists, celebrities, and designers along the way. Some of their most notable partnerships include Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Raf Simons, and Stella McCartney.

Adidas is not only interested in working with established names. They also support and nurture emerging talents, giving them a platform to showcase their creativity and vision. One of these talents is Gerrit Jacob, a young designer from Hamburg who has been making a name for himself with his bold and colorful collections.

Jacob recently teamed up with the shoe label to create a flaming hot collection of sneakers featuring three of their classic models: the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Forum 84.

The latest collaboration is part of Jacob's Fall/Winter 2023 "SCUM" collection, which explores queer stereotypes and subcultures through vibrant and playful designs. The sneakers are all hand-painted by Jacob himself, using flame stencils to create burning outlines on the white leather uppers. The result is a striking contrast between the fiery colors and the classic silhouettes, reflecting Jacob's unique esthetic and identity.

The Superstar is painted in a bright pink hue, with the signature shell toe and three stripes intact. The Gazelle is drenched in a purple shade, with serrated stripes and gold foil branding adding some shine. The Forum 84 is covered in a teal tone, with the ankle strap and trefoil logo providing some contrast. All three pairs feature white rubber soles and laces, as well as Gerrit Jacob's signature tiger logo on the tongue.

If you are looking for flaming-hot sneakers to spice up your wardrobe, you should definitely keep an eye out for this collaboration. It is one of the most exciting and original sneaker releases of the year, and it will surely make you stand out from the crowd.

For those absolutely interested in copping them, you can easily sign up on the shoe company’s official web page for quick updates as soon as the collection drops for purchase.

