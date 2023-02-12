Adidas x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD S1 Ryat "Focus Olive" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas is continuing its partnership with Pharrell Williams to launch a brand new makeover upon their Hu NMD S1 Ryat sneaker model. The duo's hike-inspired Hyu NMD S1 Ryat sneakers have been revealed in a "Focus Olive" makeover.

The 2022-debuted Hu NMD S1 Ryat sneaker is inspired by the 2021-released NMD S1 sneaker model. The latest "Focus Olive" sneaker matches the rugged, trail-inspired vibes of the sneaker model. It can currently be purchased at the retailer Sole Box for a price of $250.

The wider release will be followed by retailers Asphalt Gold and BSTN in Europe on February 15, 2023. The collaborative Adidas x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD S1 Ryat "Focus Olive" sneakers will be officially launched via the e-commerce website of Adidas US, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on February 24, 2023.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD S1 Ryat "Focus Olive" sneakers will come clad in multiple shades of olive and mauve

The upcoming Adidas x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD S1 Ryat "Focus Olive" sneakers come clad in multiple shades of olive and mauve (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Three Stripes label released the Hu NMD S1 Ryat sneakers in 2022 alongside American multi-hyphenate artist Pharrell Williams and quickly made headlines. The sneaker model came as a natural progression from the Hu NMD and the new NMD S1 sneaker models. The latest Ryat sneaker model merges the future with the past. The official site introduces the sneaker model:

"Designed by Pharrell Williams and Humanrace, NMD S1 RYAT offers functional design in which every element and detail serves a purpose. The shoe is constructed with premium upper and rubberized TPU mudguard and toecap that adds to the shoe's sense of utility. The design is completed with a BOOST midsole for cushioning and a rugged outsole featuring Trefoil-shaped grip."

The official press release for the shoe explains the purpose of the shoe design:

"Since the '90s, Pharrell Williams has been shaping our cultural landscape. Pushing the boundaries comes with the territory, and his latest collection with adidas encourages that pursuit of personal expression. The Hu NMD S1 Ryat is built with purpose — to remind us that the future is now, life is our terrain, and that we should embrace every part of it."

The latest sneakers, dubbed "Focus Olive," are stepping into the spotlight and feature multiple hues of green. The pair come clad in a "Focus Olive / Olive Strata / Magic Mauve" color scheme. The upper part of the shoes is constructed out of durable materials in a mix of leather, suede, and textiles.

The titular Focus Olive shade is affixed to the underlay of the shoe, which contrasts with a darker Olive Strata hue upon the overlay of the sneaker. Soft pastel pink slips are added to the mix and are accentuated in the lining, with two of the midsole's TPU plus and heel. A typical transparent TPU cage is added to the midfoot panels.

Full-length BOOST midsoles and rugged outsoles with a Trefoil-shaped grip complete the look. The $250 pair is expected to go on sale on February 24, 2023, through Adidas and a few other shops. Early releases will be available from a select group of retailers, including Sole Box, Asphalt Gold, and BSTN.

