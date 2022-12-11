Adidas X Speedportal ‘Al Rihla’ football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has been preparing for the ongoing Qatar-held 2022 FIFA World Cup for the whole year. The label first revealed the official ball on March 30, 2022, followed by the official Federation kit collection, which was released on August 29, 2022.

Finally, the Three Stripes label released a 3-piece Al Rihla football boots pack, which was inspired by the official ball of the World Cup and featured Predator Edge, X Speedportal, and Copa Sense. The most eye-catching silhouette out of the Al Rihla football cleats collection was X Speedportal, which was sported by many players throughout the prestigious tournament.

The X Speedportal "Al Rihla" football boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on October 11, 2022.

Adidas X Speedportal ‘Al Rihla’ football boots available with laceless technology

Recently released Adidas X Speedportal ‘Al Rihla’ football boots that celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2022 (image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant reimagined one of the most iconic football boot silhouettes, X Speedportal, for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The boots were released under the 3-piece Al Rihla football boots pack. The Arabic phrase Al Rihla translates to "the journey" in English.

The collection was released to represent the dedication and hard work that each national team has put into qualifying for the football tournament, which is currently being held in Qatar. The label reimagined the X Speedportal in vibrant hues.

These football boots are available with laceless technology and help a great deal in terms of accessibility. The boot further includes a speed frame made out of carbon fibers to deliver more effective power for accelerating and dynamic movement. The anti-slip silicone heel print helps achieve a secure foot lockdown.

In an official press release, Franziska Loeffelmann, the Design Director of Football Graphics and Hardwear at Adidas commented on the boots and said:

"For this special tournament and the biggest stage in sport, we wanted to capture the essence of speed and movement in reflection of the pace at which the modern game is played."

He went on to explain what each boot in the three-piece collection represents, as he said:

"With players showcasing what some see as impossible movement, we imagined the future of fast with the Al Rihla World Cup boot pack, bringing it to life with the same vibrant iridescence as the Al Rihla Official Match Ball to encapsulate the magic on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and beyond."

The X Speedportal ‘Al Rihla’ football boots come clad in a 'Clear Aqua / Solar Red / Power Blue' color scheme, which is similar to the Al Rihla ball. The official Three Stripes label's website introduces the silhouette:

"Good players create time and space. Great ones leave them both behind. Unlock multidimensional speed in adidas X Speedportal. Sleek and super-comfortable, these soccer cleats support instant reactions with a springy, full-length Carbitex carbon plate on their artificial grass outsole."

The site further provides details about the football cleats and their technological advancements:

"Part of their foot-hugging Speedskin upper, an adaptive adidas PRIMEKNIT collar and lightweight carbon heel lock team up to keep you strapped in for light-speed sprints and physics-defying sidesteps."

The silhouette can be availed on the Adidas website at a retail price of $250.

