Adolph 'Young Dolph' Thornton, Jr. Avenue: Memphis street sign dedicated to late rapper unveiled 

The late American rapper Young Dolph was honored in Memphis, Tennessee, with his friends and family present. In his remembrance, the town council has decided to name a street after him, which was unveiled on December 15, 2021 at an intersection near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park.

The revealing ceremony of the sign, which reads Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton, Jr. Avenue, was attended by more than 50 people.

Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight on November 17, 2021 by two masked men while he was visiting a departmental store to buy some cookies. The murder investigation is still under process.

𝕭𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖉𝖔𝖔𝖗𝖍𝖎𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖕 🌫️⛓🚪 @backdoorhiphopx Young Dolph was honored with a street named after him in Memphis Young Dolph was honored with a street named after him in Memphis https://t.co/gyG3mov8qy

The street is in Castalia Heights, the neighborhood where Young Dolph grew up.

What happened at Young Dolph's sign revealing ceremony?

Rap Generals @RapGenerals_ Young Dolph’s wife & kids with his street sign 🐬💔 Young Dolph’s wife & kids with his street sign 🐬💔 https://t.co/BMEw6VDBHs

A large crowd attended the unveiling ceremony of the street sign for Young Dolph, including his parents, life partner Mia Jaye, their children Tre Tre and Aria, as well as fans, friends, city officials, and members of his music label Paper Route Empire.

Remembering her partner, Mia Jaye said she hopes to see people make a difference in the society whenever they see this sign.

"When you see that name, that you're inspired to just make a difference and to just make a change, a small change in giving and loving and just being a better person for the betterment of this community."

DJ Rock Steddy, Young Dolph's DJ, said that naming a street after the deceased rapper "will leave something tangible" in his memory.

"When you see that sign, that's not just a sign for Young Dolph, that's a sign for the future of this community and this city. You all can see that anything is possible."

Memphis City Council member J.B. Smiley Jr. said that instead of celebrating the rapper's demise, people should celebrate "as he lived today."

Memphis declared that from next year onwards, every November 17 — the date of rapper's death — will be seen as a Day of Service.

At the event, other speakers shared their memories of Dolph's role as a father and member of the community, and discussed how they will continue to honor his legacy.

Rita Myers, Dolph's aunt, acknowledged the rapper's contributions to Memphis, including his work donating food, visiting cancer centers, and a senior citizens program.

"Through the IdaMae Family Foundation, through Paper Route Empire, our family, his friends and his family, I guarantee you, we guarantee you that his legacy will live on. Long live Young Dolph."

During his lifetime, Yound Dolph indulged in several charitable works in Memphis like donating money to high schools, organizing turkey giveaways during Thanksgiving, and covering funeral arrangements for people in Castalia Heights.

Born in Chicago, Young Dolph moved to Memphis at the age of two. Throughout his career as an independent musician, he collaborated with rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Key Glock, T.I., etc.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee