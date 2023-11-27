Adrienne Maloof's networth: How much is the RHOBH star worth as of today? 

Adrienne Maloof is a celebrity businesswoman, philanthropist, and reality television personality who is best known for starring in the popular Bravo show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As of 2023, Adrienne Maloof's estimated net worth is said to be around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Not only was Adrienne Maloof among the OG stellar cast in the Real Housewives franchise, but she was also among the richest of the rich housewives to ever appear on the show, second only to Lisa Vanderpump.

Adrienne Maloof appeared on RHOBH through the first of its three seasons before making an abrupt exit. In return for her contribution to the show, Bravo compensated her with a lavish $200,000 salary for each individual season.

Apart from her earnings as a reality TV star, Adrienna made her millions by virtue of inheriting the Maloof companies which she manages alongside her family members. Her other business interests include Maloof Music, Sacramento Kings, and the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A quick look at Adrienne Maloof's early life and career

Adrienne is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she was born on September 4, 1961. Her parents were of Lebanese and Irish descent. Her father, George J. Maloof Sr., was a billionaire who passed away in 1980. Following his death, his company and estate went over to his widow Colleen and daughter Adrienne.

Adrienne went to the University of New Mexico and returned with a degree in Political Science. She began her professional career as an executive working in the marketing and promotions department of her parent Maloof Companies' wine and liquor business.

As she gathered more and more experience, she transitioned into a variety of roles managing the entire spectrum of her family business and ended up devoting two decades of her life to taking Maloof Companies to new heights.

Adrienne's foray into the world of reality television gave her widespread success and in total, she has appeared in almost 60 episodes of RHOBH. She also served as a judge on the panel of the beauty pageant Miss Universe 2011 and had also released her own line of shoes called Adrienne Maloof by Charles Jourdan the same year.

Adrienne Maloof's troubled relationship with ex-husband Paul Nassif

Adrienne married plastic surgeon Paul Nassif of E! TV's Botched fame on May 2, 2002. They welcomed their sons Gavin, Christian, and Collin before eventually separating in 2012. According to sources, Nassif cited Adrienne's alleged toxic behavior in front of their children and also the fact that she had allegedly hit her in the face, chest, and legs, as the reason behind the breakdown of their marriage.

Adrienne Maloof presented her side of the affair before authorities and accused her ex-husband of carelessly carrying an 'unlocked' gun on him and of hitting their children. While Paul argued in favor of joint custody of their children, Adrienne pressed her case to obtain primary custody.

The scandalous divorce was much publicized and took place in the public eye. Now as the dust has settled and with eleven years having transpired since the couple separated, Adrienne and Paul have been amicably co-parenting their children together.

Paul went on to marry Brittany Nassif and Adrienne confirmed dating Rod Stewart's son Sean in 2013. As of now, the former couple speak to each other 5-6 times on a weekly basis and believe that distance has helped them to be better parents for their children.