aespa and Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon feature on Forbes '30 under 30' Asia List for 2022

Famous K-pop girl group aespa and South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon featured on Forbes' '30 Under 30 Asia' list this year. With their incredible talent and far-reaching popularity, the two are certainly making their country proud by cementing themselves as global ambassadors of the Korean music and film industry.

The Korean music and film industry has been at an all-time high by debuting mind-blowing acts from both sides. Whether it is the K-pop genre or Korean drama, the world has seen a rise in skilled artists from both arenas and has succeeded in making history.

aespa and Jung Ho-yeon feature in the Entertainment and Sports category of Forbes' '30 under 30 Asia' list

Forbes features a diverse range of individuals in their '30 under 30' list for 2022, representing the Asia-Pacific region and recognizing exemplary talent and work.

Selected from over 4,000 nominations and researched by the magazine’s top journalists, the selected group of exceptional individuals are changing the world with their major global goals.

The criteria for honorees to be on the list includes their demonstration of leadership, how they embody an entrepreneurial spirit, and their rising potential in their respective industries. From business to entertainment, these honorees are also selected based on innovation and growth.

While multiple spots on this year’s list went to athletes who cemented their name at either the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics or the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, K-pop girl group aespa and Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon were the two entertainers spotlighted by the international magazine.

Explaining its selection for aespa, the magazine stated:

"Making their debut in 2020 with the single Black Mamba, the quartet is already one of the hottest girl groups in K-pop. aespa’s most popular song is Next Level, released in May 2021, with more than 215 million views on YouTube."

Forbes continued to describe aespa's global success and fame, thus recognizing the group as one of the top acts in the music industry.

"The group won Artist of the Year at the 2022 Golden Disc Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and Best Korean Act at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards. aespa also became brand ambassador for Givenchy last year."

As for South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, the magazine stated:

"Jung Ho-yeon made her acting debut in Netflix’s most-watched show ‘Squid Game.’ Her performance as a brooding North Korean defector in the dystopian South Korean drama earned her the award for best actress in a drama series at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards."

Forbes continued to narrate Jung Ho-yeon’s upcoming work and listed her stardom accomplishments.

"She’s expected to play the lead role in the upcoming Apple series Disclaimer, written and directed by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón. She is also set to star in the drama film, The Governesses, alongside Lily-Rose Depp. Ho Yeon, who has almost 24 million Instagram followers, became a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton last year."

The 2022 list also named Indonesian 88rising rapper Warren Hue, Thai singer-songwriter Pyra, Singaporean hip-hop artist Yung Raja, and New Zealand duo Broods, amongst others.

Meanwhile, in Forbes 2021 list, the magazine listed Jackson Wang of GOT7, alongside other South Korean artists such as IU and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa.

