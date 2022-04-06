Fans go Gaga over HoYeon Jung as Squid Game star steals the show in The Weeknd's 'Out of Time' video ft. Jim Carrey 

HoYeon Jung has created ripples on the internet as the South Korean actress starred in The Weeknd’s latest drop Out of Time featuring Jim Carrey. The singer's new music video has everyone up on their feet dancing to its groovy tune. Musicophiles are describing the music video of the song as fun, flirty. and eerie at the same time.

The Squid Game actress has been taking on new projects and this latest music collaboration was indeed surprising and exciting. Though The Weeknd released Out of Time a few months ago, fans were looking forward to the release of the official music video, and at last, their wish came true.

HoYeon Jung and The Weeknd karaoke to Out Of Time

Three mega-stars from the entertainment industry have come together to set the internet ablaze. Squid Game actress HoYeon recently starred in The Weeknd’s latest music video, Out of Time, featuring American actor Jim Carrey. The music video was released on April 5, and has already surpassed 3 million views on YouTube.

In the beginning of the music video, the scene opens with The Weeknd entering a hotel. Upbeat music starts playing as soon as the singer looks at himself in the mirror. The camera then switches and focuses on HoYeon Jung, who elegantly applies lipstick and styles herself.

The Weeknd’s new music video features scenes of romance and horror. The video focuses on a romantic meeting between him and HoYeon Jung. The two meet each other in an elevator and spend their evening in a hotel drinking and singing the lyrics to Out Of Time as if they’re performing the song together at a karaoke bar.

The two sway in a karaoke room and run around hotel corridors with a boombox and mics in their hands. Suddenly, their impromptu date begins to glitch and fade away with a horrific scene cut. When the music distorts, none other than Jim Carrey’s voice seeps in.

Striking visuals of blood dripping down the table, an eerie hospital operation room, and glimpses of The Weeknd’s aged face, that’s been shown throughout the Dawn FM era, pops up in the music video. Jim Carrey, who narrates the album, makes a cameo at the end of the video as a strange doctor who places a mask over The Weeknd's face.

After releasing the music video for Out of Time, The Weeknd took to his official Twitter account to thank HoYeon Jung and Jim Carrey for their participation and acceptance of the collaboration.

The Weeknd's Out of Time sends fans into a frenzy

Fans took to social media platforms to appreciate and praise the new release. They were excited to see Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung in the music video and stated that her performance was absolutely spot on.

Meanwhile, according to media outlets, the Canadian pop star will venture on a massive tour in support of the new LP this summer. The tour will start on July 8 in Toronto, and wrap up on September 2 in Los Angeles.

