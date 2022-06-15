AfroPunk Brooklyn 2022: Tickets, price, where to buy, dates and more

The Brooklyn edition of AfroPunk Festival has announced its lineup after a three-year hiatus. The festival will take place on September 10 and 11 at Commodore Barry Park in New York City. The festival will be divided into two stages, including the Brooklyn Baby stage and the No Sleep Till Brooklyn stage.

The headliners for the festival include The Roots and Burna Boy. The festival prides itself on being a 'celebration of black joy and a testament to the resilience of the Brooklyn community.'

The Roots have also been announced as headliners for the The Juneteenth concert, slated to take place on June 18 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The June 19 marathon, dubbed as Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, will commemorate 157 years since the liberation of black people in the United States. Burna Boy has also announced a summer tour that will begin on May 16. The artist will make stops in North America, Canada, and Barbados before kicking off his 2022 Love, Damini tour, beginning on July 17 in Barbados for the city’s Bridgetown Festival.

AfroPunk Brooklyn 2022 tickets and lineup

Tickets for the AfroPunk Brooklyn festival will go on sale starting June 17 at 10 am ET, and a presale will go live on June 16 at the same time. The presale general admission tickets and VIP tickets are priced at $135 and $125 respectively. The general on-sale and VIP tickets are priced at $160 and $125 respectively through the festival’s lineup.

The lineup for the festival includes The Roots, Lucky Daye, Tierra Whack, Burna Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, Adekunle Gold, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Butcher Brown, Alex Mali, Mick Jenkins, among others.

Apart from the live performances, the festival will also include activities like the Spinthrift Market and Bites ‘n Beats, through which event-goers will get an opportunity to indulge in cuisines from renowned Midwestern chefs and local food trucks. Attendees will also get to experience a live mural, early morning yoga sessions, art galleries, and film screenings.

AfroPunk to host event in Minneapolis’ Sheridan Park on June 18 and 19

The festival franchise is also set to host its first-ever Midwestern event this weekend on June 18 and 19 at Minneapolis’ Sheridan Memorial Park. The event is titled Planet AfroPunk Live: Minneapolis and the lineup will include Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba, Sango, and Dreamer Isioma. Local acts performing at the festival will include Miloe, Ricki Monique, and Papa Mbye among a host of performances. Apart from the lineup, the festival will also host signature panel discussions, Solution Sessions, at The Get Down Coffee Company.

The festival page reads:

“For its first ever festival in the Midwest, AFROPUNK is heading to Minneapolis whose history is deeply rooted in music spanning back to the 1950s, so get ready as our tribe plans to take over the city Juneteenth weekend in the ultimate celebration of Black joy.”

The event will also host local cuisine at the Bites&Beats food trucks, and local artisans at the Spinthrift Market.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far