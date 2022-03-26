After Oscars host fee reveal, Jimmy Kimmel shades awards jokingly in a chat with Belfast star Jude Hill 

Jude Hill, the child actor who has risen to fame in the lead role in Kenneth Branagh's 2021 film Belfast, connected over video chat with Jimmy Kimmel to appear on his late night talk show.

Hill appeared on the latest Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode where the child actor sported a dachshund suit and smart personality. He opened up to host Jimmy Kimmel about his latest film, his excitement at being selected for the role, and also about his upcoming trip to the Oscars, 2022 which he will be attending with his mother.

How much do Oscar hosts get paid? Jimmy Kimmel reveals remuneration

Jimmy Kimmel, in conversation with Wanda Sykes on his Monday, March 21, 2022 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! made a big reveal. He engaged with upcoming Oscar host Sykes to talk about how low the pay for hosting the Oscars is. Both Kimmel and Sykes agreed that the Academy Award ceremony does not pay its hosts generously for the enormously difficult and prestigious job of hosting the Oscars. Sykes said,

“I was like, ‘Uh, I guess, I gotta say yeah, right?’ You gotta say yes. I was real excited about that, but then I realized, out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money.”

Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars in the years 2017 and 2018 chimed in agreeing to Sykes statement. The former host revealed that he got paid $15,000 to host the Oscars and he single-handedly hosted the ceremony while this time Sykes will be co-hosting with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. This means that the three hosts will have to split the amount amongst themselves which will leave them with even a lesser amount.

Who is Jude Hill?

In the light of this discussion, Kimmel also engaged with child star Jude Hill to talk about the Oscars in his most recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode. Hill excitedly admits that he is thrilled to be visiting the Oscars in person this year- a show he never misses watching with his family every year.

Hill has been meeting a lot of famous people like Andrew Garfield and Will Smith, and he looks forward to meeting them again in the Oscars, especially Vanessa Hudgens.

Jude Hill is a Northern Irish child actor who has risen to fame for his role in Belfast (2021) which is based on Kenneth Branagh's childhood. Hill has won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Performer for his acting in the film.

The film, a kind of autobiographical telling of Branagh himself, tells the story through the eyes of Hill's character Buddy, a smart, cheery 9-year-old who is a fictional version of Branagh.

Hill has also played the titular role in the World War II-set short film Rian, which premiered at the 2021 CineMagic and appeared in television in Magpie Murders, an adaptation of the 2016 mystery novel of the same by Anthony Horowitz.

