Aftersun ending explained: Why does Calum look in the mirror?

The scene in Aftersun where Calum looks in the mirror occurs approximately 40 minutes into the film. This moment is significant as it uses the mirror as a tool for self-reflection. In the scene, Calum is in the bathroom, spitting toothpaste on the mirror. The action of spitting toothpaste on the mirror is interpreted as a moment of introspection.

The scene symbolizes his internal struggles and emotional state. Moreover, it is a poignant example of how the film uses visual metaphors to explore deeper themes of mental health and the complexities of the character's inner lives. In addition, the scene plays a pivotal role in comprehending the movie's ending.

What happens at the end of the Aftersun movie?

A still from the movie Aftersun (Image via MUBI)

In the final scenes, we witness the last night of Sophie and her father, Calum, vacationing in Turkey. As the trip is about to conclude, they celebrate it with dancing. Then, Calum drops Sophie off at the airport and films her bidding goodbye to him. After that, the scene fades, and an adult Sophie is seen watching the videotapes with an intense expression.

Finally, the ending transitions into a flashback where Calum has finished recording Sophie's goodbye after the Turkey vacation. In a reflective moment, he closes the camcorder and walks off the airport gate. Throughout the scene, we hear the noises of a baby's cooing.

What does the ending of Aftersun mean?

The movie Aftersun concludes with a deeply moving and contemplative ending. It intertwines the themes of memory, loss, and mental health. As Calum leaves Sophie at the airport, the film suggests it was the last time they saw each other. The film subtly yet powerfully implies Calum's tragic fate, likely suicide, post-vacation, through nuanced hints and the overarching theme of grief.

The realization is heartbreaking for Sophie, who, as an adult, watches the videotapes of their vacation. As Sophie watches the videotapes, she tries to reconcile with her father's actions and understand the sadness that lies beneath his exterior.

Furthermore, the celebration of their last day in Turkey is skillfully contrasted with images of an adult Sophie. This is done as she desperately tries to connect with her father at a rave. Moreover, it symbolizes Sophie's struggle to hold onto the memories of her beloved father.

Finally, the final shot that shows Calum stopping the recording and walking away serves as a metaphor for his departure from Sophie’s life. In addition, the noises of a baby's cooing as he walks off the airport gate are most likely Sophie's. This touching addition possibly implies that the only memories he takes away with his departure are those of his daughter.

What is the story of Aftersun?

Aftersun revolves around 11-year-old Sophie and her father, Calum. They vacationed together at a fading Turkish beach resort in the late 1990s. This holiday becomes a cherished memory for Sophie, as she treasures the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father.

As Sophie navigates the onset of adolescence, Calum struggles with the weight of life outside of fatherhood. This, in turn, hints at layers of melancholy and mystery underpinning his character. Twenty years later, adult Sophie, now the same age as her father reflects on the vacation memories with her father.

Through her memories, Sophie attempts to reconcile her recollections of the father she knew with the man she couldn't comprehend.

Aftersun emerges as a poignant narrative that explores the complexities of mental health and parenting in addition to the power of memories. The movie is available on MUBI.