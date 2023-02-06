AGT: All-Stars 2023 episode 6 early release: Singer Flau’Jae is all set to give a powerful performance

AGT: All-Stars is set to return with another round of auditions this week on Monday. One of the acts set to take the stage in the upcoming episode is Flau’Jae, who previously appeared on America’s Got Talent season 13, where she reached the Quarterfinals.

According to NBC’s early release of her performance, she performs her original, Ready or Not, during her audition round and has the audience and Terry singing along.

The upcoming episode of AGT: All-Stars 2023 airs on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET.

Flau’Jae set to sing another original song in her AGT: All-Stars audition

One of the contestants set to appear in AGT: All-Stars’ episode 6 is Flau’Jae, who previously appeared on AGT season 13. During her previous appearance on the show, she performed an original song and dedicated it to her late father.

The rapper was never able to meet her father since he was killed when her mother was pregnant with her. Her song in AGT season 13 was about gun violence. She was 14 years old at the time.

In the upcoming segment, she will sing another original Ready or Not, and deliver another powerful performance. In the early release clip, Simon asks her how she is ahead of her performance, and she says that her journey has been amazing. She is accompanied by her mother, who is seen cheering for her from the audience stands.

Simon said that since she entered the competition at such a young age, there must have been a lot of pressure on her, and she agreed. She said:

"It was definitely a lot of pressure but I feel like pressure either breaks pipes or makes diamonds and I’m like a diamond."

In her introductory video, Flau'Jae said that when she previously appeared on AGT, her goal was to tell her story. In the clip, the AGT: All-Stars contestant spoke about her father, Camouflage, who was shot before she was born. The Savannah-based rapper never got to meet her father, however, when she listens to her father’s music, she finds a connection with him.

She further spoke about her previous audition and said that it was a feeling that she could never forget. She was, however, disappointed that she didn’t win, but that’s what motivated her to do everything she’s done since.

She added:

"Every time I think back at it, I get chills."

Following her appearance on the show, the AGT: All-Stars contestant was given the key to her city and signed a contract with Rouge Nation. She’s opened for big artists and was able to get the opportunity to perform in front of 50,000 people.

Flau’Jae is also making a name for herself as an athlete. She won the Jordan classic MVP and was ranked among the top 25 basketball players in America.

She added:

"I came off America’s Got Talent and I did everything said I was going to do."

Before she started performing, the judges asked her mother if she was nervous, and she said no, since she had created a beast. Flau’Jae proved her mother right by delivering a performance that had the audience and Terry Crews singing alongside her.

Tune in on Monday, February 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of AGT: All-Stars 2023.

