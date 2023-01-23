AGT: All-Stars episode 4 release date, air time, and contestant list

America's Got Talent (AGT)'s spin-off AGT: All-Stars is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode will feature the next set of 10 former contestants from all over the world across several Got Talent franchises competing to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

Episode 4 of AGT: All-Stars will see some of the most popular acts the franchise has seen. These will include former winners, finalists, and memorable contestants taking to the stage once again to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the live audience and loyal fans back home to keep moving forward in the competition.

Each week, the top 2 acts will advance to the Top 11 contestants competing in the grand finale. One will be selected by one of the judges, who will have the power to press the golden buzzer for their favorite act. The second act will be collectively chosen by superfans from all across America.

AGT: All-Stars episode 4 is set to feature four Got Talent winners among the 10 contestants

AGT: All-Stars has seen an incredible amount of talent so far. The competition gets tougher and more intense every week as former contestants give it their all to prove their mettle. The stakes are higher than they have been in the past three weeks, as the upcoming episode will feature four winners and tough competitors trying to win the title.

Check out which contestants will be taking to the stage in episode 4 of the competition.

1) Power Duo - Aerialists from Philippine’s Got Talent 2016 (WINNER)

2) Cristina Rae - Singer from America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 15

3) Human Fountains - Comedy group from America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 13

4) Emil & Dariel - Music act from America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 9

5) Darius Mabda - Dancer from Romania's Got Talent 2022 (WINNER)

6) Sacred Riana - Magician from Asia’s Got Talent 2017 (WINNER), America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 13

7) Aidan McCann - Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2020

8) Robert Finley - Singer from America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 14

9) Mini Droids - Dance group from Belgium's Got Talent 2021 (WINNER)

10) Ndlovu Youth Choir - Choir group from America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 14

So far, six acts have already advanced to the AGT: All-Stars finale. These include Golden Buzzer acts Light Balance Kids (Howie Mandel), Detroit Youth Choir (host Terry Crews), comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon Cowell), and superfans choices hand balancers Bello Sisters, aerialist Aidan Bryant, and saxophonist Avery Dixon.

Having four winners in one episode is unusual for the spin-off series. It will be interesting to see if the four champions manage to clinch either the golden buzzer or the superfans' vote or if the other contestants manage to beat them.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been an extremely interesting watch so far. The upcoming weeks will be crucial in deciding the next Top 5 contestants competing in the grand finale with the rest of the finalists. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes