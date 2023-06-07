Air Jordan 1 Cleats "Panda" sneakers collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Air Jordan 1 mid cleats and Air Jordan 1 low cleats will soon hit the market in the next few months of 2023, dressed in the "Panda" color palette. The AJ 1 Cleats are a unique and iconic addition to the world of sports footwear. Air Jordan 1 Cleats are a popular and highly sought-after footwear option for both athletes and sneakerheads.

Designed by Peter Moore and released in 1985, the AJ 1 was initially created for basketball players. These cleats are a variation of the iconic AJ 1 basketball shoe with added features specifically designed for football players.

While the official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Cleats "Panda" low sneakers is not confirmed yet, the mid sneakers are available to purchase. They retail for a price of $150. They will be available only in men's sizes and will be available in Nike's official online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Air Jordan 1 Cleats "Panda" sneakers collection will drop in men's sizes

In the past few years, the Panda colorway for Nike sneakers has gained huge popularity. The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" is one of the most popular colorways of these sneakers from Nike. It features a black-and-white color scheme resembling a panda.

The popularity of the Panda colorway has led to numerous releases of Panda-themed sneakers from Nike. These include collaborations with designers like Virgil Abloh and Union. Now this colorway will cover the iconic Air Jordan 1 Cleats sneakers.

The mid-top and low AJ 1s with football cleat construction will have an updated upper used to transition the basic black/white construction. The encased tumbled leather upper has a clean white midsole layer and pitch-black overlays. The upper is ostensibly comparable to the 1985 silhouette's straightforward introduction from February.

The footwear starts to resemble gridiron aesthetics underfoot, with a broad stud design and an external midsole incorporated with long-lasting cushioning. Meanwhile, the low-top's white tread and the mid-top's black outsole distinguish the two different heights. Originally the colorway of the Dunk sneakers, Panda has covered the classic Air Jordan 1 quite well while complementing the overall look.

Nike cleat sneakers are designed to be lightweight, which can help to improve speed and agility on the field. Cleat sneakers are engineered to provide excellent traction on different surfaces, including grass, turf, and indoor courts.

Its breathable materials help keep feet cool and dry during intense physical activity. Nike spoke about the sneakers and said:

"Engineered for speed, the Jordan 1 Mid TD offers a new degree of agility and quickness. Its wide stud placements help you cut faster than ever before. And the durable design is backed by synthetic leather details in the upper that help resist abrasion."

Finding the proper sole plate for the field or court is essential since different surfaces can have an impact on control and traction. Given this, Nike constructed the cleats sneakers with various sole plates that can adapt to the needs of various types of pitches, enabling athletes to perform their best at all times.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Cleats "Panda" sneakers are available on the official website of Nike for purchase at $150. The release date for the Low version is not confirmed yet, but they can be expected to release in the next few months.

