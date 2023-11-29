Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Triple White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With each new version of the classic Air Jordan 1, Nike's Air Jordan brand has kept pushing the sneaker industry forward. By creating women-specific upgrades and adapting to new fashion trends, the brand has continually addressed female users, as seen in the latest Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. This upgraded model will join the array of colors next year with the "Triple White" variant.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Triple White” shoes are predicted to enter the sneaker market sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as reported by Sneaker News. The official release date is still pending confirmation from the Jordan brand.

These shoes will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes with a fixed price tag of $135 for each pair. They will be dropped via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of related Jordan Brand sellers.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Triple White” shoes are complemented with chunky platform soles

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

One of the numerous ways that Nike Inc. has taken steps toward a future that is more equitable is by increasing the number of athletic shoes that are exclusively designed for women.

The brand keeps continuing to flood shelves with both original as well as mainline styles, beginning with the introduction of signature themes from the 2000s such as the V2K Run, and continuing with exclusive Jumpman hues cast over versions such as the Air Jordan 11 in both "Neapolitan" and "Midnight Navy."

Providing female Jumpman fans with a modern remake of the celebrated 1985 model, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate comes with a tumbled leather top that is still the same as it was in the original version of the shoe, with the exception of the brandless tongue flap as well as heel block tabs. The platform height underneath is achieved through the use of an obviously thick midsole.

Since it was first introduced in February 2022, the silhouette has been seen in a surprising number of colorways, but it has never been as well coordinated as it is in its most recent appearance.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via JD Sports UK)

The entire upper of the low-top shape is "Triple-White," with cork insoles serving as a decorative element. This white is seen on the laces, the perforated vamp, the sole unit, and other leather components located above.

The Jordan brand outlines the storied historical background of the Air Jordan 1 signature silhouette as:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continues:

"Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Triple White” will be accessible in the coming weeks of the following year. Interested readers are advised to stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website or utilize the SNKRS app for instant updates on the shoe’s arrival.