Air Jordan 1 High MM "Jade Smoke" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 added another reinterpreted variant to its catalog recently, dubbed Air Jordan 1 High MM. The specified model will arrive in “Jade Smoke” makeup for the upcoming launch.

The Air Jordan 1 High MM “Jade Smoke” shoes are expected to be released in April 2024, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. The confirmed launch date is currently under wraps.

These shoes will reportedly be sold via the online and physical outlets of Nike and its associated retail merchants. These sneakers will be available for $155 in women's sizes.

Air Jordan 1 High MM "Jade Smoke" sneakers are complimented with Legend Sand hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

The Jordan Company has been expanding its product line by developing a selection of Air Jordan 1 variations, with a primary emphasis on models that are designed specifically for women. Through the enactment of this plan, Jordan Brand demonstrates its dedication to promoting equality and inclusion in the sneaker industry.

One example of these women-only versions is the Jordan 1 High Method of Make (MM), which is a reimagining of the famed Air Jordan 1 and is noted for its one-of-a-kind style of layering and paneling. Early looks at a new Air Jordan 1 High MM in "Jade Smoke" have been released after the release of official images of the new Jordan 1 MM Low.

This latest installment in the Jordan 1 High MM family features a striking combination of hues and components in its construction.

Expand Tweet

The outer layer is constructed out of a combination of rich tumbled leather and grainy corduroy, with the latter material finding prominent positions on the midfoot section as well as the collar area. Variations of legend sand are applied to embellish the tumbled leather that is used for the mudguard, eyestays, and heel of the footwear.

The color scheme of the sneaker has been carefully selected. The toe box, collar overlay, and Swoosh feature a delicate mix of both cool and warm colors created by the jade smoke colors, followed by legend sand hues on eyestays and around heel sections.

The color scheme is finished off with a sail midsole, which provides a muted appearance that is reminiscent of the past, and a jade smoke outer sole unit, which guarantees sturdiness and grip.

Take a closer look at the side panels of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

The Air Jordan 1 High MM "Jade Smoke" shoes will be available in the next couple of months. Those interested in getting their hands on these pairs are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh's site or its SNKRS app for regular updates on their arrival.

In addition to the abovementioned colorway, the shoe label will also offer a “Cool Grey” variation of the Air Jordan 1 High MM model sometime around April this year. These pairs will be tagged with a similar price label of $155 for each pair. These shoes will also be sold online, as well as at the in-store locations of Nike and a bunch of its linked merchants.