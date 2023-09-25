Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Mowabb” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's Jordan sublabel is inundating the sneaker market with brilliant colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 sneaker model to further broaden its catalog. The most recent rendition of the said model is dressed in a popular "Mowabb" ensemble.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Mowabb” iteration is predicted to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023, as per Sneaker News and House of Heat. It’s crucial to note that the exact release date of these high-top shoes is currently under covers.

These shoes will be marketed via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of authorized retail merchants. Jordan enthusiasts and other keen shoppers can buy them for $150 per pair in women’s exclusive sizes.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Mowabb” shoes are adorned with purple accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

New iterations of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 have finally started being introduced as the fall season comes to a close.

In addition, the fresh sneaker iteration appears to be taking inspiration from the Nike ACG Air Mowabb for its most recent hue.

This pair of Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 shoes is clothed in a subtle tan color throughout thanks to its rough leathers and layered suede, which makes them have an uncanny similarity to one of the ACG sneaker's own pairs.

The inset swoosh and the collar area, on the other hand, are covered in black and purple mesh, respectively.

Furthermore, the purple hues can also be found along the inner lining, on the icon Air Jordan Wings branding, and on the woven tag sitting on the tongue flap.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 shoes belong to the Air Jordan 1 family, which is unquestionably the best basketball sneaker collection across the globe.

Nike glorifies the origins of this extensive sneaker line in the following manner:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continued as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Watch out for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Mowabb” rendition that will supposedly release in the coming weeks of 2023.

To keep yourself informed about the aforementioned colorway, interested readers can easily sign up on Nike's site or use the SNRKS app for timely alerts on their launch.

The aforementioned “Mowabb” variant was just one of many colorways that made headlines in 2023. Swoosh's Jordan Brand has designed many other colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 silhouette in recent months to broaden the catalog of this contemporary style.

Iterations, namely “Lemon Twist,” “White Gold,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Vivid Orange,” and more, were presented in the past few weeks of 2023, alongside the collaborative version created with Teyana Taylor.

All of these designs were either sold by Nike or its official SNKRS app, in addition to its partnering vendors.